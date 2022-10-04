Sitero Celebrates National Biosafety Month With the Launch of Biosafety Consulting Services

MIAMI, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sitero (the "Company"), an emerging leader in Clinical services and software solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of Sitero Biosafety Consulting, a new service offering that aims to satisfy a growing, unmet need in the Biosafety community.

Sitero has the expertise to aid customers in their biosafety needs throughout the life-cycle of their research and takes a custom-built approach to ensure each customer receives a solution that meets their specific needs. Sitero provides a full suite of offerings to customers, ranging from full-spectrum biosafety programs to bespoke services that supplement customers' in-house capabilities and allow them to focus on their highest priority. While Sitero offers services such as training, program reviews and compliance audits, they have the biosafety expertise and technology-enabled solutions to build a flexible offering to meet any client's needs.

This year the focus of National Biosafety and Biosecurity month is to get back to the basics and focus on ethics, transparency, training, engagement and stewardship. Sitero values these characteristics in the services they deliver year-round. Sitero knows that in order to conduct best-in-class science, you must have a safe and compliant working environment. Sitero solves the most complex biosafety issues with innovative, technology-enabled solutions.

"We are excited to be celebrating Biosafety month with the launch of Sitero's Biosafety Consulting services," said, Dr. Sarah Ziegler, VP of Biosafety at Sitero. "This new service line will be able to help customers by delivering a first-in-class Biorisk Management System that is custom fit for their needs. We can aid in training, design review, writing core documents and program development. We put our customer's needs first and are highly adaptable to meet the needs of each project."

Sitero is continuing to increase its investment in the Biosafety space and along with this new service offering, there are plans to expand the Biosafety team further in the coming months. Sitero's goal of addressing specific gaps in the current Biosafety landscape aligns with its vision of building innovative, technology-enabled solutions to increase efficiency and ensure the safety of all stakeholders across the Clinical research community.

Sarah Ziegler, Ph.D. - VP - Biosafety and IBC Services at Sitero

Dr. Ziegler is responsible for leading the Biosafety and IBC services at Sitero. Sarah was previously the Deputy Director of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) with the USDA where she supervised laboratory operations and Biorisk management. Sarah is an ABSA certified biosafety professional and is passionate about ensuring the safety of workers and the community during biomedical research. She has previously served as an IBC chair, Biosafety Officer and Responsible Official for multiple research institutions. She has also consulted on projects as an SME for Select Agents, Biorisk Management, facility design and Laboratory Operations. Sarah received her Ph.D. from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Biomedical Science and was a Post-doctoral Fellow in the National Biosafety and Biocontainment Training Program (NBBTP).

About Sitero

Sitero is an emerging leader in Clinical services and software solutions for the life sciences industry. The Company has experience in a diverse range of therapeutic areas, with specific expertise in providing innovative, technology-enabled solutions that allow its customers to focus on their core strengths. For early phase studies through Phase III clinical trials, Sitero's seasoned team delivers high-touch services and technology to ensure the safety of all stakeholders across the clinical research community with an emphasis on ethics, compliance and innovation.

