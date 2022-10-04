Datasea Announces Commercial Launch of the Ultrasonic Sound Air Disinfection Equipment and Secures an Approximately $5 Million Sales Agreement

BEIJING, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada on September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that Shuhai Jingwei (Shenzhen) Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Jingwei"), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, has entered into a one-year sales agreement (the “Agreement”) with Shenzhen Yusheng Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yusheng") to supply Ultrasonic Sound Air Disinfection Equipment, which incorporates innovative acoustic intelligence powered disinfection and has proven to achieve a 99.83% efficacy in nine seconds against Covid-19 and reduce other bacteria and viruses without human contact, peculiar odor, or environmental damage.



Pursuant to the Agreement, Yusheng agrees to purchase no less than 10,000 units of the Ultrasonic Sound Air Disinfection Equipment by September 2023 and the total purchase value under the Agreement would be no less than RMB 35 million (approximately USD 5 million). Yusheng has placed the order of the first batch and the 1,000 units of the Model KJ600F-T01 and Model KJ750F-T02 will be delivered on or about November 15th, 2022.

Building on the Datasea’s advanced acoustic intelligence technology, the Ultrasonic Sound Air Disinfection Equipment was launched with the aim of setting the benchmark for the industry, tackling a wide range of disinfection needs, and helping protect families, staff, patients, students, and visitors in private residences or public space. With product introductions, Datasea continues to deliver products of reliability, ease of installation, and health risk mitigation to meet customer preferences.

Commenting on today's announcement, Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea stated, “We are pleased with the progress of our acoustic intelligence powered disinfection equipment and in particular the introduction of products to the broad market with our partner. Datasea is continually innovating to keep up with the growing competition and rapidly changing market. With the customer-centric strategy, our Ultrasonic Sound Air Disinfection Equipment is not only technologically advanced, but also delivers excellent performance with sleek designs.”

