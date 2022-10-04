Tranont Launches First Skincare Product in Planned Expansion of Beauty Line

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tranont, a leader in high-quality health products, has released its first skincare product: Rejuvenate, an advanced hydrating serum.

A limited-edition kit has already sold out and individual bottles are on sale now for pre-order in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Already known for beauty products that set a foundation for healthy skin, such as collagen, Rejuvenate shows Tranont's commitment to helping people look and feel their best by nurturing their natural beauty.

"When you feel good about the way you look, you feel confident, able to enjoy the small moments with your family and friends. We're embracing life's experience at every age. That's why we're so excited about this product. And the early demand for it in the marketplace validates the need," said President and Tranont Owner Scott Bland.

Rejuvenate's powerful combination of vitamins, antioxidants, and botanicals helps revitalize the skin's natural moisture, restore the appearance of firmness and elasticity in the skin, and replace the need for multiple skincare products to look and feel radiant.

This includes scientifically tested ingredients such as Squalane, a mega-hydrator that locks in moisture for supple, plump skin; Bakuchiol, an antioxidant that is easier on the skin than retinol but provides similar support with pigmentation, elasticity, and firmness; Argireline™, a powerhouse peptide that reduces fine lines and wrinkles and tightens and plumps skin; Citric Acid, a good source of antioxidants that promotes exfoliation; Matrixyl 3000™, which slows down aging and helps minimize the appearance of sun damage; and Kombuchka™ (black tea), which lifts the skin to promote a more youthful, radiant complexion.

Test group participants reported seeing a reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, reduced appearance of dark spots and circles, and improved hydration after one to four weeks of use.

About Tranont

Tranont is a health company that combines high-quality, clean products, wealth education, and entrepreneurial opportunity to change life for good. Aimed at impacting one billion lives in its first 30 years, the Utah-based company was founded in 2013 and operates in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. Lift Where You Live is the company's charitable foundation dedicated to improving communities by supporting education and reducing economic suffering. For more information, visit Tranont.com.

