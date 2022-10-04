Associa Sponsors National Night Out Texas 2022 On Tuesday, October 4th

DALLAS, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is proud to continue its support of National Night Out (NNO), an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood safety. As the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa works closely with its community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK), a community outreach program that educates parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety.

Associa will sponsor the Fall NNO 2022 events on Tuesday, October 4th. Associa branches throughout Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia have 83 public safety events planned at communities managed by the company. In addition, thousands of ASK giveaway items and educational materials will be provided at no cost to NNO event attendees at both Associa-managed and non-Associa managed community safety events.

NNO nominally takes place nationally on the first Tuesday in August throughout the United States, its protectorates and territories, and on American military bases worldwide. However, Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons. Thousands of neighbors in hundreds of communities host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and related events that feature safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, and visits from emergency personnel. The program’s goal is to promote neighborhood camaraderie and inclusiveness to help make them safer, more caring places to live.

“In 2022, Associa branches throughout Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia will host more than 80 National Night Out events,” said Andrew Fortin, Esq., Associa Senior Vice President, External Affairs. “We are humbled and thankful for the tremendous dedication that our local team members consistently exhibit, so that Associa can support efforts to promote understanding between communities and first responders.”

