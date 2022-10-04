mdf commerce to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 6th

MONTREAL, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc (“mdf commerce”) (TSX: MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, today announced that Luc Filiatreault, CEO of mdf commerce, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 6th, 2022.



DATE: October 6th, 2022

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3QdrNKE

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 7th, 10th and 11th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, Unified Commerce and emarketplaces platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

mdf commerce

Luc Filiatreault, President & CEO

Toll free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 2004

luc.filiatreault@mdfcommerce.com

André Leblanc, Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs

Toll Free: 1-877-677-9088, ext. 8220

andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com