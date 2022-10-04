Pace® Presents Sustainable Approach to Environmental Laboratory Analyses at First Annual Vapor Intrusion Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace® Analytical Services, a division of Pace® and the preferred provider of in-lab, mobile, and emergency onsite specialty-contaminant and regulatory testing and analysis services, is pleased to announce that Pace® CTO and regional vice president Johnny Mitchell is giving a technical presentation titled: A Sustainable Approach to Environmental Laboratory Analyses during the first annual Vapor Intrusion Conference (AVIP) on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

Mr. Mitchell's presentation will dive into an emerging trend in analytical processes that is improving sustainability by capitalizing on improvements in instrument sensitivity to drastically reduce the volume of samples required to be transported, stored, and processed for analysis. With the use of newer instrumentation and methods, sample sizes of only 1 liter can suffice compared to the 6 liters recommended in older EPA methodologies. Mitchell will present the Pace® new fully implemented environmentally sustainable process for analysis of materials of concern that can reduce the environmental impact by as much as 80%.

Who: Johnny Mitchell, Chief Technology Officer, Pace®

What: Technical Presentation: A Sustainable Approach to Environmental Laboratory Analyses

Where: First Annual Vapor Intrusion Conference (AVIP), The Hutton Hotel, 1808 West End Ave., Nashville, TN 37203

When: Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Time: 4:10-4:30 p.m. (CDT)

Mr. Mitchell is available for interviews during the AVIP Conference (Oct. 9-11, 2022) to discuss in further detail the advancements in collecting sample materials to help companies reduce their carbon footprint.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners and Leonard Green & Partners.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more by providing local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Learn how Pace® people are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at Pacelabs.com.

