TOOTRiS and Lectric eBikes Partner to Offer Employees Child Care Benefits

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its launch in 2019, Lectric eBikes has become one of the fastest-growing electric bike companies in the country, with nearly 200,000 bikes sold. Rapidly growing in size, the Phoenix-based company now turns to benefits solutions to support its young parents. That's why Lectric eBikes has selected TOOTRiS to provide cutting-edge Child Care benefits to team members.

Under the partnership, TOOTRiS will provide employees access to the largest network of licensed Child Care providers, enabling them to search, vet, compare, and enroll in real-time. The technology platform enables working parents to find slots for temporary care, drop-ins, and non-traditional work schedules.

"We pride ourselves in supporting our customers and that starts by supporting our employees," said Levi Conlow, CEO at Lectric eBikes. "With a fast-growing team that includes a lot of young parents, we found that finding and affording Child Care was a challenge. So, we were looking for an innovative solution that could solve both issues. That's what made TOOTRiS the ideal fit. In addition, we are backing up that support with $500/month in additional assistance."

The challenges facing working parents at Lectric eBikes are not unique. Parents across the country - especially women - are dealing with complicated Child Care issues. According to recent surveys, for 80% of families1, Child Care exceeds DHHS affordability levels and 82% struggle to find care2 for their needs. By partnering with TOOTRiS, the nation's largest network with more than 180,000 licensed providers, companies support their workforce by offering comprehensive Child Care assistance which has proven to boost retention, recruitment, and productivity.

"We are excited to partner with leading-edge companies like Lectric eBikes who are progressively solving the Child Care challenges for their team," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and a select member of ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "They are an excellent example of how the companies that are growing and retaining top talent are the ones taking action to support their teams in creative ways. Offering Child Care benefits is one of the best ways to establish a family-friendly culture and make a difference."

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the first and only universal Child Care platform that converges private and public Child Care stakeholders (Family Child Care homes and Center-based providers, parents, agencies, and employers) into a unified, real-time technology platform enabling employers to offer fully-managed Child Care Benefits to their workforce.

About Lectric eBikes

Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest-growing electric bike companies, selling nearly 200,000 eBikes in under three years. Its flagship XP™ 2.0 is exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite eBike, offered at an industry-shattering low price.

1 https://marshallplanformoms.com/childcare-report/

2https://women.nyc/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/NYCEDC_childcare_report_5-26.pdf

Contact Information:

Jeff McAdam

Creative Director - Press and Media Production

jmcadam@tootris.com

7209880984



Related Images











Image 1: TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand





The largest online network of Child Care providers, with more than 180,000 providers nationwide









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment