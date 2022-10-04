Cannery Hall Adds Tyler Key as Talent Buyer for 3 New Stages

Nashville, TN, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannery Hall is ready to start booking artists and bands for 2023, which will all be handled by the venue’s new talent buyer, Tyler Key. Tyler is joining General Manager Brent Hyams as he continues to build out his team to manage and operate what will become the largest independent music complex in Nashville. Tyler will lead all efforts and partnerships with artists on all three of Cannery Hall’s stages, Mainstage, The Mil and Row 1 Stage for audiences ranging in size from 325 – 1,200.

Brent Hyams, General Manager for Cannery Hall welcomes Tyler to the team, “We want Cannery Hall to be the best venue experience, for both artists and patrons in Nashville, which is why we’re thinking through the entire artist experience from production to backstage amenities in the green room and even the booking experience. Tyler is an experienced artist manager and celebrated visual artist himself and knows what it’s like to be out on the road, creating art and performing night after night. His creativity and artistic instincts will make sure we have great acts every night across all musical genres.”

“Independent venues like Cannery Hall provide a different creative energy and platform for artists. We can highlight artists that are currently underrepresented in Nashville and don’t get opportunities on stages controlled by large corporations,” added Tyler Key, Talent Buyer at Cannery Hall. “Cannery Row has been in Nashville for 140 years with over 40 years as a music venue. It’s an honor to be able to support artists I believe in while contributing to Cannery’s musical legacy.”

With nearly a decade of experience under his belt, Tyler is a recognized tastemaker in the Nashville arts and entertainment scene and beyond. Tyler’s professional experience draws equally from all aspects of live music — from managing GRAMMY® award winning artists’ booking and tour logistics to producing high energy local events like The Happening and TZKEY's Graffiti Party in Nashville, while working in the trenches with pop culture phenomena like Bonnaroo, EDC, Austin City Limits, Pilgrimage Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Punk in Drublic, Music Midtown, Watershed, Rolling Loud, Hulaween Music and Arts Festival, and CMT’s NASHVILLE.

Cannery Hall is in the planning phase for significant renovations to create the best show experience possible for music lovers and artists. Cannery Hall will have new state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, improved sightlines, better overall venue flow, new bathrooms, ample parking, enhanced back-of-house facilities, and new food and beverage options. Cannery Hall intends to be the most artist-friendly venue in Nashville with easy tour bus parking and a new luxurious backstage with world-class green room facilities. The major investments to modernize and upgrade Cannery Hall are all done thoughtfully while preserving the unique character of a 140-year-old building and highlighting Nashville’s musical history.

When Cannery Hall opens next year, it will be the largest independent music complex in Nashville. A proud member of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Cannery Hall’s multiple stages will be able to host musicians and audiences of varying size. Row 1 Stage will hold audiences of up to 325. The Mil can play host to audiences of 625. The Mainstage will comfortably allow for audiences of up to 1,200. The top floor of Cannery Hall is home to Amaranth, a unique special events space for up to 380 people, which is now accepting booking inquiries for summer 2023 and beyond. Cannery Hall is in the historic Cannery Row District, which has been a bedrock of Nashville’s music scene for over 40 years.

Cannery Hall is expected to open in 2023 at 1 Cannery Row, Nashville, TN 37203. To get the latest updates on Cannery Hall, buy tickets to a show, signup for our newsletter, or inquire about special events, visit canneryhall.com. Follow Cannery Hall at @canneryhallnashville on Instagram and Facebook and @canneryhall on TikTok and Twitter .

# # #

About Cannery Hall

When it opens in 2023, Cannery Hall will be the largest independent music complex in Nashville. With three stages accommodating audiences from 325 – 1200, Cannery Hall aims to be the most artist-friendly, fan-friendly, and welcoming venue in Music City. Anchoring Cannery Row, just outside downtown Nashville’s Lower Broadway entertainment district, Cannery Hall’s historic building dates to 1883 and has been a music venue for over 40 years. With an independent spirit highlighting music across genres, Cannery Hall will add to Nashville’s music heritage for decades to come. Get the latest updates on Cannery Hall, buy tickets to a show, signup for our newsletter, or inquire about special events at canneryhall.com. Follow Cannery Hall at @canneryhallnashville on Instagram and Facebookand @canneryhall on Twitter and TikTok.

Attachments