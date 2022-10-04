Castellum, Inc. Announces Intent to Uplist to NYSE American Exchange

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (“Castellum”) (OTC: ONOV), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and IT services company, announced today that, subject to meeting all requirements (including the price requirement) at the time of listing, the Company’s application to list its shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”), has been approved to uplist to the NYSE American Exchange in conjunction with an underwritten public offering and a one-for-twenty reverse stock split of the Common Stock effective on or about October 7, 2022. The ticker symbol for the Common Stock will change to “CTM” upon listing. Trading of the Common Stock is expected to commence on or about October 7, 2022. The new CUSIP for the Common Stock following the reverse stock split will be 14838T204.



About Castellum, Inc .:

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is a technology service and solutions company executing strategic acquisitions in Cyber Security, Information Technology, Information Warfare, Electronic Warfare, Systems Engineering, Software Engineering, and Software Development. For more information visit our website at https://castellumus.com/ .

