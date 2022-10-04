Costa Tequila Adds Añejo to Its Exclusive Lineup of Hi/Lo Blend Tequilas

Vero Beach, Florida, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Tequila announces today the launch of its Añejo, the latest in its lineup of Hi/Lo blends of tequila. Aged for 16 months in American Oak barrels, Costa’s Añejo features notes of roasted hazelnut, caramel, vanilla and brown sugar and the aroma of pure agave.

As the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, Costa Tequila offers the only lineup of tequilas that intentionally bring together flavor profiles from 100% Blue Weber Agave sourced in two traditionally separate tequila regions in Jalisco, Mexico: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands).

Tequila from the Highlands’ mountainous region comes from higher altitude plants and produces fruitier, sweeter, and softer notes and characteristics, while tequila from the Lowlands is produced at relatively lower elevations and delivers distinct peppery, earthy, spicy notes and characteristics.

“We’re blending two very distinct flavor profiles with our Añejo. While Highlands Añejos are known for having more barrel notes than agave, Añejos made in the Lowlands typically feature more agave flavors,” says Costa Tequila Founder Stephen Gavula III. “The blending of these traditional flavor profiles makes Costa’s Añejo a truly unique experience unlike any blend before.”

Costa, which launched in 2019 with a mission to redefine conventional tequila, is distributed in nine states and has seen massive sales increases year-over-year with continuous investments in distribution and brand development. In 2022, the company’s sales are on track to approach 20,000 cases.

“We perfected a Hi/Lo blend that combines the sweet flavors of the agave with subtle notes of the barrel,” says Gavula. “This Añejo was made for those who truly love tequila and are excited to try something new.”

Costa Tequila’s lineup of Hi/Lo tequilas are now available at retail in nine states and online nationwide. Find all three varieties of Costa Tequila, Añejo (SRP $56.99), Blanco ($36.99), and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers or order online at costatequila.com.

About Costa Tequila

For Costa, the makers of the first ‘Hi/Lo’ blend of tequila in the world, the mission is simple: redefine conventional tequila. The unique Hi/Lo blend of Costa Tequila is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave plants sourced from two distinct locations: “Los Altos” (the Highlands) and “Valle de Tequila” (the Lowlands). While traditionally these two regions produce tequila separately, Costa’s Hi/Lo blends bring the unique flavor profiles of both regions together. Find both varieties of Costa Tequila, Añejo (SRP $56.99), Blanco ($36.99), and Reposado ($39.99), at select retailers in Florida, Georgia, New York, Maryland, Missouri, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington D.C., and West Virginia using the store locator or order online at costatequila.com.

Attachments