DentaQuest Donates $500,000 to Support Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts in Florida

Boston, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentaQuest, the nation’s largest provider of Medicaid and CHIP dental solutions, today announced a $500,000 contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund, which assists Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of disaster. In addition to the donation, DentaQuest is sending oral health kits — filled with toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss — to relief centers across Florida and matching 100% of employee donations to Hurricane Ian relief efforts in the month of October.

“In the wake of Hurricane Ian, it’s clear that the road to recovery will not be easy, but we are here to support Florida,” DentaQuest President Steve Pollock said. “Individuals have lost their homes and communities have been devastated, but together we can rebuild. We’re proud to support the Florida Disaster Fund and call on others to make a pledge toward relief efforts.”

DentaQuest’s donation marks the beginning of a series of activities to help Floridians in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In addition to supporting the rebuilding efforts, DentaQuest, provides government dental benefits administration in the state and continues to work with Medicaid enrollees and dentists to help those affected by the storm get the support they need. DentaQuest works with more than 1,800 dental providers in the state of Florida who serve roughly 2 million Floridians. Many of the people they serve reside in some of the hardest hit areas devastated by Hurricane Ian.

"At the core of who we are is the commitment to helping people get the care they need and connecting communities in need with critical resources,” Steve continued. “As an organization dedicated to both social and financial impact, this contribution is a step to help these communities in Florida recover and rebuild.”

If you are a DentaQuest Medicaid member or dental provider that needs support, please contact: (877) 468-5581 (Providers) or (888) 5468-5509 (Members). For more information about DentaQuest please visit us online at https://dentaquest.com/state-plans/regions/florida/.

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers and payors. As one of the nation’s largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

###