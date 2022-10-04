New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325597/?utm_source=GNW





An Analog integrated circuit (IC) is a network of interconnected components manufactured over a single wafer of semiconducting material. These components work over a continuous range of input signals in contrast to their counterpart digital circuits having only two levels of input and output voltages.

The rising penetration of smartphones, feature phones, and tablets is one of the primary factors driving the market’s growth. For instance, as per BankMyCell, as of September 2022, smartphone users worldwide are 6.648 billion, translating to 83.04% of the world’s population owning a smartphone. In total, the number of people that own a smart and feature phone is 7.26 billion, making up 91.08% of the world’s population.

The IC is designed to implement ENS62020, allowing watchmakers to customize products. Thus, such innovations are expected to drive the demand for interface IC in consumer electronics. On the other hand, data centers are also driving the demand for Interface ICs.Analog integrated circuit (IC) design focuses on creating circuits that operate in and are optimized for continuous time-domain behavior. With all the basic devices in an IC responding to continuous time stimulus, analog design forms the foundation for all IC design.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on sales of consumer electronics. Many categories like computers and peripherals have benefited as consumers work from home, leading to more sales of these products. As such, the trend has accelerated the demand for analog integrated circuits.



The growing investments in 5G networks have significantly increased data transfer speeds and resulted in high internet penetration. For instance, as per GSMA, by 2025, 5G networks will likely cover one-third of the world’s population. In the 5G wireless cellular networks, smartphone battery efficiency and optimal power utilization have emerged as important factors contributing to the growth of analog ICs for power management.

The COVID-19 pandemic also had a positive impact on tablet shipments during 2020. As the pandemic forced many people to stay indoors through most months of the year, it led to working and learning from home for many people, who looked forward to buying new devices to achieve the same.

Analog ICs or linear ICs are often used as audio-frequency (AF) and radio-frequency (RF) amplifiers. The audio amplifier chip is a key component in the speaker system inside smartphones and tablets. The amplifier powers the speaker, moving the speaker driver back and forth to excite the air and produce sound. As such, the growing penetration of these devices will accelerate the demand for analog ICs.

Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets have two significant restrictions from the design standpoint: thermal dissipation and battery power supply. Thermal dissipation restricts the power consumption of AP (Application Processor), which limits computational performance. Battery usage time is also determined by the power consumption of the mobile device. Due to these reasons, power management to improve electric power usage efficiency is a crucial part of mobile product design. For efficient power management, power management ICs (PMICs) are used. Many PMICs often incorporate analog IC components.



China is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market in the Asia Pacific Region



China is among the leading countries in producing semiconductors and related devices and consumption. The government has witnessed a boom in the electronics industry, especially since the infamous trade dispute with the United States. Although the local analog IC design and manufacturing houses are still behind their international counterparts, the favorable industry regulations and increased focus of various industry stakeholders are expected to facilitate the industry’s growth.

The automotive industry is among the leading demand drivers for analog ICs; the rapid growth of the new energy vehicle (NEV) in the domestic and international market and rising demand for analog chips used in automotive electronics are promoting the development of the studied market. For instance, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), around 2.9 million battery electric vehicles in 2021, an increase of 166 percent compared to 2020. In 2021, about 601,000 plug-in electric vehicles will be produced in China.

The growth of the automotive industry is driving the demand for analog ICs, which in turn is encouraging IC manufacturers to expand their production capacities further and develop innovative solutions. For instance, in August 2022, Analog IC foundry GTA Semiconductor started its capacity expansion project in the LingangSpecial Area in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone, with plans to set up new production lines for automotive chips.

However, the automobile industry in Japan is heavily affected by the persisting semiconductor shortage. Many Japanese auto manufacturers have announced the intent to reduce the production of vehicles. According to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Mini Vehicles Association, domestic new vehicle sales in October 2021 declined 31.3% from the same month last year to 279,341 units, a record low for October since the statistics began in 1968.

The analog IC market in China has also expanded with the development of industries such as communications, consumer electronics, and other industries. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the number of 5G base stations in use across China had exceeded 1.85 million by the second quarter of 2022. In the year’s second quarter, the country added nearly 300,000 5G base stations.



The competition in the Global Analog Integrated Circuit (IC) Market is anticipated to grow moderately during the forecast period. Manufacturers compete based on product innovation and technology differentiation. Many companies are increasingly investing in developing analog ICs to gain the first-mover advantage and a competitive edge. The key players in the market are Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., etc.



May 2022 - Infineon Technologies AG launched the WLC1115 transmitter controller ICs to help designers overcome the challenges of modern wireless power transfer and serve the crucial application requirements. When it comes to a wide range of applications like industrial and consumer that demand state-of-the-art Qi-standard compliance, the WLC1115 transmitter controller IC and companion reference design for wireless charging is the ideal solution.

May 2022 - Analog Devices Inc. announced its collaboration to provide model libraries for DC/DC ICs and µModule (micromodule) regulators with Synopsys’ industry-leading simulation tool, Saber, part of Synopsys’ virtual prototyping solution. With this new library in the Saber system-level simulation system, powertrain designers for products such as electric vehicles, avionic machines, instrumentation equipment, and supercomputers can perform accurate multi-domain simulations with precision and speed, accelerating the design process and time-to-market.

February 2022 - Silicon Storage Technology (SST), a Microchip Technology subsidiary, is addressing the difficulties of performing AI functions like computer vision and speech recognition by drastically decreasing power consumption using their analog memory technology, the memBrain neuromorphic memory solution. Microchip’s analog flash memory solution, based on its industry-proven SuperFlash technology and optimized to perform vector-matrix multiplication (VMM) for neural networks, improves system architecture implementation of VMM through an analog in-memory computing approach, enhancing AI inference at the edge.



