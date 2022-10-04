ROTH Capital Partners to Host Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference on October 6th at the Yale Club in New York City

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), www.roth.com , a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will host its Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference in New York City, NY on October 6th, 2022.



The conference will provide pre-qualified institutional investors and healthcare industry professionals with the opportunity to interact closely with C-level executives of approximately 25 public healthcare companies that have been selected by ROTH’s research analysts. The conference will have a multiple sub-sector focus with participating companies operating in Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Technologies, Oncology and Mental Health Therapeutics.

The event will consist of 10-minute company presentations where members of the senior leadership of each of the highly innovative pre-selected companies will share their insights on operations, key opportunities and challenges, their vision for the roadmap ahead, and prevailing sectoral trends. To facilitate maximum engagement and discovery, these sessions will be moderated by Roth's senior research team, including Jonathan Aschoff, Ph.D., Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst; Scott Henry, CFA, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst and Head of Pharmaceuticals Research; Tony Butler, Ph.D., Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst and Head of Biotechnology Research; and Elemer Piros, Ph.D., Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst.

Our conferences provide unique opportunities for meaningful conversations and fostering relationships between companies and a wide spectrum of investors,” says James Antonopoulos, Head of Healthcare Investment Banking of ROTH. “At ROTH, we pride ourselves as one of the leaders in capital formation, and advisory services for growth-oriented Healthcare companies. Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Technologies, Oncology and Mental Health Therapeutics are among the most promising, exciting and necessary areas in the Healthcare industry today. Institutional investors will benefit from company presentations, insights and operational updates from the select small and micro-cap companies showcased during this event.”

“Most healthcare conferences are skewed toward companies whose market capitalizations are quite large. Investments may be crowded. Our conference offers opportunities for investors to possibly generate higher alpha within their portfolios,” says Tony Butler, Ph.D., Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst & Head of Biotechnology Research.

For more information and to register please visit:

https://www.roth.com/healthcare2022

The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers and members of the media/press related to ROTH Capital Partners and is by invitation only. Clients interested in attending should contact their ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com

Since 2010, ROTH has been involved in approximately 550 transactions for its Healthcare clients, with total transaction value over $24.8 billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 09/29/2022)

THURSDAY | OCTOBER 6TH

All times are listed in Eastern Time (ET)

7:30am - 9:00am Registration & Morning Coffee 8:00am - 2:00pm Company Presentations (10 minutes each) 12:00pm - 1:00pm Box Lunches 2:00pm - 5:00pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings

VENUE

The Yale Club

50 Vanderbilt Ave

New York, NY 10017

EVENT LINKS

Participating Companies at the time of this release include:

Company Name Mobile Friendly URL Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) https://adaptimmune.com Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) https://www.assertiotx.com/ Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) https://www.assureneuromonitoring.com/ Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) https://www.atai.life/ Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) https://www.beyondair.net/ Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) https://biofrontera-us.com BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) https://www.biorestorative.com/ Clene Inc. (CLNN) https://clene.com Cybin, Inc. (CYBN) https://cybin.com/ Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) https://delcath.com First Wave Biopharma, Inc. (FWBI) https://www.firstwavebio.com/ Genenta Science S.p.A. (GNTA) https://www.genenta.com/ Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) https://heliusmedical.com/ Journey Medical Corp. (DERM) https://journeymedicalcorp.com/ Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. (MNPR) https://www.monopartx.com/ NextCure, Inc. (NXTC) https://www.nextcure.com/ Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT) https://nuvectis.com/ Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA) https://panbela.com/ RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCPK:RGRX) http://www.regenerx.com/ RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) https://renovorx.com Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB) https://www.revbiosciences.com/ Sernova Corp. (TSX:SVA) https://www.sernova.com/ Stemtech Corporation (OTCQB:STEK) https://www.semtech.com/ TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP) https://tffpharma.com/ Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (UNCY) https://unicycive.com/

List as of 10/03/2022 - This is not an offer or solicitation of the securities herein

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Company Name Mobile Friendly URL B2I DIGITAL, Inc. https://b2idigital.com/ BTV - Business Television https://www.b-tv.com/ InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/ Pryor Cashman LLP http://www.pryorcashman.com Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) https://todosmedical.com/

About ROTH Capital Partners, LLC:

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., ROTH is privately-held and owned by its employees, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

ROTH Capital Partners

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Director of Marketing & Corporate Access, imattson-pain@roth.com

949-720-7117

Media Partner

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com