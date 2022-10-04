OpSec Introduces David Butler, Senior Director of New Business Development for Online Brand Protection

LONDON, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security, the global leader in physical and digital anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, is today announcing the appointment of David Butler as Senior Director of New Business Development.



David joins OpSec with a wealth of experience in the intellectual property and brand protection market, having held senior sales and business development roles at some of the industry’s most respected organizations, most recently with Corsearch and previous to that MarkMonitor, the leading brand and domain security business.

During the formative years of the online brand protection industry, David played an instrumental role in establishing MarkMonitor in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. In January 2020, the brand protection operations of the MarkMonitor business were acquired by OpSec into its Online Brand Protection business unit.

An accomplished business developer, David is a strategic thinker with a pragmatic approach to driving results and a commitment to client service. He brings a track record of delivering exceptional sales and operational results from both direct and indirect channels, driving growth and enhancing customer experience. He rejoins the business at a time of exciting developments, including the release of landmark new solutions and technologies, including OpSec’s NFT Infringement Takedown service.

"I am delighted to be joining OpSec Security as Senior Director of New Business Development," David notes. "OpSec is a market leader with a compelling vision for 360-degree brand value and protection and a tremendous suite of solutions in both online and on-product domains. I look forward to taking the OpSec proposition to new prospects and driving new business in Online Brand Protection and Anti-Fraud.”

“David is a highly respected and extremely experienced business developer in the online brand protection industry,” comments Bill Birnie, Senior Vice President and General Manager of OpSec Online. “Attracting this caliber of talent to the business is a marker of our continued momentum. I am pleased to welcome David to my senior leadership team and look forward to seeing the contribution that his considerable market knowledge and insight will bring to our continued growth in Europe."

OpSec is the world leader in brand authenticity and integrity, with a heritage spanning more than 40 years. We serve many of the world’s leading brand owners, licensors, and media rights owners (including around half of the Interbrand 100 Best Global Brands 2021) and are the only provider that addresses brand value and vulnerability across physical and digital domains. OpSec is also a provider of high-security and compliance solutions to governments. At OpSec, designers work with technologists, integrators, analysts, and domain experts to ensure solutions are brand-led, practical, and effective.

The OpSec portfolio of solutions helps brands monetize and protect their intellectual property. It includes on-product components (such as optical security and brand enhancement), digital platforms (including licensing management and product traceability), and online services (spanning online counterfeit detection, brand reputation protection, and digital content security). As opportunities and threats evolve, we expand our solutions to help brand owners navigate new challenges. Most recently this has included the takedown of NFTs that infringe upon the intellectual property of brand owners.

Media Contact

Heather Sandoe

Online Product Marketing

Email: media@opsecsecurity.com

Phone: +1 (717) 598 1615

www.opsecsecurity.com