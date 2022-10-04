Sievi Capital Plc
Stock Exchange Release 4 October 2022 at 4:45 pm EEST
Sievi Capital’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2023
Sievi Capital Plc will publish financial reports in 2023 as follows:
– Financial Statement Release for 2022 on Tuesday, 28 February 2023
– Annual Report for 2022 on week 10
– Business Review for January-March 2023 on Thursday, 4 May 2023
– Half-Year Report for January-June 2023 on Thursday, 17 August 2023
– Business Review for January-September 2023 on Wednesday, 1 November 2023
All financial information will be published in Finnish and in English approximately at 8 o’clock.
Sievi Capital adheres to a 30-day silent period prior to publishing of financial reports.
Annual General Meeting
Sievi Capital’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 4 May 2023. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.
A shareholder who wishes to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit such request by Tuesday,14 March to the address Sievi Capital Plc, Pohjoisesplanadi 33, 00100 Helsinki or by e-mail to tiina.grondahl@sievicapital.fi
SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
Jussi Majamaa
CEO
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, puh. +358 400 412 127
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi
