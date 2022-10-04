Finnish English

Sievi Capital Plc

Stock Exchange Release 4 October 2022 at 4:45 pm EEST

Sievi Capital’s financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2023

Sievi Capital Plc will publish financial reports in 2023 as follows:

– Financial Statement Release for 2022 on Tuesday, 28 February 2023

– Annual Report for 2022 on week 10

– Business Review for January-March 2023 on Thursday, 4 May 2023

– Half-Year Report for January-June 2023 on Thursday, 17 August 2023

– Business Review for January-September 2023 on Wednesday, 1 November 2023

All financial information will be published in Finnish and in English approximately at 8 o’clock.

Sievi Capital adheres to a 30-day silent period prior to publishing of financial reports.

Annual General Meeting



Sievi Capital’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 4 May 2023. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

A shareholder who wishes to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit such request by Tuesday,14 March to the address Sievi Capital Plc, Pohjoisesplanadi 33, 00100 Helsinki or by e-mail to tiina.grondahl@sievicapital.fi



SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

Jussi Majamaa

CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Jussi Majamaa, puh. +358 400 412 127

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.