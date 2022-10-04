New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CMOS Image Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325591/?utm_source=GNW





Key Highlights

The major factor driving the growth of the global CMOS image sensors market is the increasing demand for smartphones. The expanded utilization of cameras with image sensors in smartphones worldwide has helped the consumer electronics industry. For smartphone producers, the expanding popularity of cell phone photography has become a significant consideration in utilizing natural image sensors. These organizations produce smartphones with up to five cameras in a solitary gadget. CMOS image sensors can be found in various devices, including laptops, smartphones, and digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras.

Furthermore, with the integration of cameras into smartphones, image capturing has increased significantly, along with the growing smartphone penetration rate. These factors are set to drive the market for image sensors. With the rising demand for high-definition image-capturing devices in industries, CMOS technology has witnessed a high adoption rate.

The image sensor’s dimensions also drive the demand for security cameras because the dimensions impact the security camera’s field of view for a given lens and light sensitivity. As the CMOS image sensors basics offer faster speed with lower power consumption, most security camera systems use this image sensor, thus driving the demand.

Moreover, In most industrial applications, cameras with CCD sensors are widely used. CCD sensors have been mass-produced for longer, making them more mature. They tend to have higher quality and more pixels. The demand for CCD sensors is constantly increasing as these sensors tend to be used in cameras that focus on high-quality images with lots of pixels and excellent light sensitivity. In contrast, the CMOS sensors traditionally have lower quality, lower resolution, and lower sensitivity.

The electronics and semiconductor industries suffered significantly as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, businesses and manufacturing facilities across many countries closed down. This trend was predicted to continue in 2021. Additionally, a partial or total lockdown disrupted the world’s supply chain, making it harder for manufacturers to reach their customers. The entire production process suffered a setback. However, the global CMOS image sensors market was anticipated to advance with the growth of the medical and life sciences sector.



Key Market Trends



Growing Implementation of CMOS Image Sensors in the Consumer Electronics Segment Occupies the Largest Market Share



The consumer electronics industry is constantly evolving and proliferating. The sector has witnessed several new products and developments, which have led to huge investments and innovation. CMOS image sensors are primarily used in digital cameras, and many imaging devices include consumer and industrial applications and security and surveillance. Due to the rapid growth in cameras, camcorders, mobile phones, and security cameras, the CMOS image sensors market is witnessing significant growth in consumer electronics.

The CMOS image sensors are improving gradually and moving toward higher-level performance with better integration capabilities and cost advantages. For instance, smartphones come with a camera, music playback facilities, and wireless connectivity. All these features in all-in-one devices are becoming popular, resulting in the increased production volume of CMOS image sensors.

According to Ericsson, smartphone subscriptions around the world surpassed 6.3 billion in 2021 and are forecast to grow further by 2027. The insatiable demand for high-resolution smartphone cameras bolsters the market studied.

The growing popularity of sharing pictures through social media through smartphones instead of carrying digital cameras is not indicating the increase in demand for CMOS image sensors. However, it is also supporting the manufacturers to launch imaging products of better quality.



Americas to Witness Highest Rate of Shipment Volume of CMOS Image Sensors during the Forecast Period



CMOS image sensors have many applications, including automobiles, consumer electronics, aerospace, medical devices, military equipment, and aerospace. With the growth in advanced technologies in the Americas, demand for CMOS image sensors is estimated to increase during the forecast period.

The increasing need for high-quality images and the availability of different types of sensors used in tablets, handsets, and motion-based image sensor applications is increasing as sensors become more elegant and sophisticated. Handheld devices with these facilities have accuracy well matched for novel applications, including augmented reality, gaming, and motion-based web browsing. These are the key drivers making the US image sensor market grow lucratively.

The growing adoption of CMOS image sensors across the United States is due to the strong presence of the consumer electronics market, which is fueling the usage of mobile camera modules and other portable devices at a high rate. For instance, according to the Consumer Technology Association, more than 106 million 5G smartphones were expected to be shipped in 2021, and overall tech industry sales were expected to reach USD 487.0 billion in 2021. 5G smartphone sales will generate USD 61.0 billion in revenue (up 404%), and shipments will be up 530% from 2020.

In consumer electronics, the smartphone has become the primary camera device, dominating cameras and DSLRs. Heavy competition in the smartphone segment has driven manufacturers to provide better cameras to have the edge over the competition, resulting in high investments in technology innovations in this field. With the increase in the use of image sensor devices in biometrics, medical, and film cameras by vehicle driver assistance systems, security, and surveillance devices are expected to have a substantial market in the future. Moreover, drones are widely used in countries such as the United States to conduct surveys, and manufacturers are constantly looking for cameras that can capture images from altitude. Cameras with high megapixel resolution and small sensor sizes can be subject to image diffraction effects.

In recent years, Latin America has witnessed significant economic progress, owing to the growth of manufacturing, automotive, consumer electronics, etc. This has had a notable impact on the spending capability and lifestyle of the population. According to the World Bank, the regional GDP of the Latin American region was projected to grow by 5.2% in 2021. The overall growth has significantly driven the demand for various products wherein CMOS sensors are used, including smartphones, cameras, automobiles, etc.

The automotive industry of the Latin American region has grown significantly, with several global players setting up their manufacturing bases in the area.



Competitive Landscape



The Global CMOS Image Sensors Market is highly competitive because most leading brands are developing new technologies and engaging in fierce competition. Brand identity plays a huge role in the market studied. The established players have an edge over the competition due to huge brand equity. Significant players include STMicroelectronics NV, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, and ON Semiconductor Corporation, among others. Some of the recent developments in the market are:



June 2022 - Samsung Electronics introduced the 200MP ISOCELL HP3, the image sensor with the industry’s smallest 0.56-micrometer-pixels. With a 12 percent smaller pixel size than the predecessor’s 0.64?m, this sensor packs 200 million pixels in a 1/1.4” optical format, which is the diameter of the area that is captured through the camera lens. Additionally, the sensor comes with a Super QPD auto-focusing solution, which equips all the sensor’s pixels with auto-focusing capabilities.

May 2022 - STMicroelectronics launched its new global-shutter CMOS image sensors for driver monitoring systems (DMSs). The new global-shutter sensor, VB56G4A, leverages the company’s in-house investment in manufacturing advanced 3D-stacked back-side illuminated (BSI-3D) image sensors. These are smaller, more sensitive, and more reliable than conventional front-side illuminated (FSI) sensors typically used in first-generation DMSs.

March 2022 - OmniVision unveiled the new OS03B10 CMOS image sensor that is designed to bring high-quality digital images and high-definition (HD) video to security surveillance, HD, and IP analog cameras in a 3-megapixel (MP) 1/2.7-inch optical format. This high-performance, cost-effective solution uses high-sensitivity front-side illumination (FSI) for true-to-life color reproduction in both bright and dark conditions.



