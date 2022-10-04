Ferrellgas Marking Employee Ownership Month

LIBERTY, Mo., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), one of the nation’s largest propane logistics companies, is excited to celebrate Employee Ownership Month during October. Ferrellgas is proud to be one of the country’s leading companies that is owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

Ferrellgas’ ESOP was formed in 1998 when Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Ferrell, along with members of his family, sold off their equity interest in Ferrellgas to its employees. Those employees then became employee-owners. Since then, they’ve embraced that role by furthering Ferrellgas’ mission to Fuel Life Simply by making propane deliveries convenient and hassle-free for customers.

The National Center for Employee Ownership (NCEO) says there are around 6,500 ESOPs in the United States. For many employees, it serves as a valuable retirement asset. But at Ferrellgas, it gives employee-owners even more to celebrate. It’s a unique and powerful benefit that many companies don’t offer. “Ferrellgas’ employee-owners take pride in our company,” says Vice President of Compliance and Corporate Administration Cathy Brown. “We have some of the highest caliber workers in the industry, and they give their all every day. They have a vested interest in all that they do, and we are so thankful to have them as part of our team.” Cathy Brown has been representing Ferrellgas at the Employee-Owned S Corps of America (ESCA) since it was formed. Its goal is to promote and protect ESOPs and ensure lawmakers make informed decisions which could impact employee-owned companies.

Every day, Ferrellgas’ employee-owners come to work ready to take on whatever the day brings, because they not only work for the company, they are the company. That ownership mindset sets Ferrellgas apart, helping its employee-owners Fuel Life Simply for its customers every single day.

About Ferrellgas:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.Ferrellgas.com.

Contact: CommunicationsDept@Ferrellgas.com