The Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF Brings Corporate Canada Together to Move Work Aside and Move for a Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Canada’s longest running and top fundraising events returns to in-person Rides in Montréal and Toronto, on October 6 and 13 respectively. The Sun Life Ride to Defeat Diabetes for JDRF is a high-energy event that will see hundreds of corporate executives and teams don their spandex and team jerseys to pedal for a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D).



Participants from corporate Canada will take part by spinning on dozens of stationary bikes set up at two signature Ride locations in Montréal and Toronto, or from their homes in the virtual event taking place from October 6-13. Whether in-person or virtual, Canadians will have the opportunity to show their competitive spirit and spin, sweat or stretch to raise funds towards the ultimate goal of a world free from T1D.

T1D is an autoimmune condition impacting almost 300,000 Canadians. Since the Ride launched in 1988, corporate Canada has raised millions of dollars to accelerate the pace of T1D research. Due to advances in research over the past five decades, approximately 25 years have been added to the lifespan of a person living with T1D and receiving the latest care.

“We are thrilled to bring the excitement and energy of our Ride back to in-person events in Montréal and Toronto,” said Dave Prowten, President and CEO of JDRF Canada. “We are grateful that Sun Life and corporate Canada has once again moved work aside to move for a cure to help us reach our $2.3 million goal, which will fund the most promising type 1 diabetes research and bring us closer to cures.”

Sun Life has been a proud supporter of the Ride since 2017, and in 2019 they became the national title sponsor. Since 2012, Sun Life has committed over C$42 million globally to diabetes awareness, prevention, care, and research.

“With nearly 300,000 Canadians currently living with type 1 diabetes, we’re proud to continue our partnership with JDRF to help defeat this disease,” said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. “Sun Life is committed to building strong, sustainable communities and helping Canadians live healthier lives. We’re excited to team up with riders across Canada to raise awareness and funds for type 1 diabetes research and care initiatives.”

About JDRF Canada

JDRF Canada is the leading charitable organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research in Canada. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. Since our founding in 1974, JDRF has invested more than $80 million CDN in research funding. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, governments, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout Canada and five international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our shared vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca.

Sun Life in the Community

Sun Life is committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life. Community wellness is an important part of its sustainability commitment. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Its philanthropic support focuses on health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, and care initiatives. Mental health is also a key priority, with support for programs and organizations with an emphasis on building resilience and coping skills.

Sun Life also partners with sports properties in key markets to further its commitment to healthy and active living. Its employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering more than 16,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

Learn more about Sun Life in the community.

For more information:

Michelle van Vliet

National Director Communications and Marketing

Cell: 514-803-0877

mvanvliet@jdrf.ca