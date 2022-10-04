Xevant Announces Partnership with DisclosedRx to Reduce Client Pharmacy Benefits Cost

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xevant, the leader and creator of real-time, automated analytics for pharmacy benefit organizations, is proud to announce its recent partnership with DisclosedRx, the first fully disclosed pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) whose model prohibits it from receiving revenue from any source other than its clients.

DisclosedRx provides claims processing oversight and active risk management of pharma spend, including mitigation strategies for specialty and high-cost brand medicines. By utilizing the power of Xevant’s core modules, DisclosedRx gains access to critical real-time insights, complete pharmacy claims data analyses, detailed plan reviews, and can identify specific client opportunities in a matter of minutes.



“Our goal is to return trust between the advisor, TPA, and PBM relationship,” said Zack Robinson, Managing Partner at DisclosedRx. He continued, “We are dedicated to reducing costs for our clients and offering full disclosure of pharmacy costs while delivering world-class service to our clients and members. Xevant’s technology takes us to a new level of reliability and speed to bring critical, cost-saving insights to the surface.”



Brandon Newman, Xevant CEO, commented, “Xevant and DisclosedRx are aligned with a shared vision to improve health access and outcomes while reducing costs. We are confident that this partnership will bring forth valuable insights, optimized business practices, and ultimately lower operating and drug costs.”



About Xevant: Xevant's next-generation pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation throughout the data analysis process, accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, Consultants, and Brokers. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that once took weeks, months, or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. Xevant is recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work and America’s No. 1 Fastest Growing Private Software Company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Visit www.xevant.com and follow Xevant on LinkedIn for more information about how it helps its customers deliver faster, more accurate results.



About DisclosedRx: DisclosedRx, the first Fully Disclosed PBM®, is disrupting the pharmacy benefits industry by combining the SEC’s definition of full disclosure with proprietary technology that actively monitors all claims as they process. DisclosedRx’s single source of revenue model is leading the industry in removing all conflicts of interest that exist for other PBMs, and their cost-containment platform provides concierge service to the 10% of members that drive 80%+ of plan spend, delivering a reduction of pharmacy benefit costs by an average of 30% for self-funded employers and health plans. Find DisclosedRx online at www.disclosedrx.com or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

