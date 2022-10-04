PitchHub Launches the First Teleprompter on Zoom

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PitchHub, Inc. is pleased to announce that its Teleprompter Zoom App was just released on the Zoom App Marketplace. This is the first teleprompter available on any online collaboration, meeting and webinar platform.

One of the top fears business professionals have is public speaking; a teleprompter is typically the technology to help with that. Enabling a teleprompter on Zoom is a logical next step for a video conferencing platform that hosts meetings and webinars. PitchHub's Teleprompter app can now be used to enhance the meeting experience by Zoom's 500,000+ business customers and 300 million daily meeting participants.

"We were thrilled to launch this first version of our Teleprompter on a prodigious platform like Zoom; it is something many of our customers and people that know us have asked for," explained Andrew Devlin, CEO and co-founder of PitchHub. "We worked hard and brought this special version to Zoom's App Marketplace. The use cases go beyond using a teleprompter for meetings and webinars; you can now record videos using Zoom for communications to your customers, prospects, management, and just general video communications."

A script can be written directly into the app or copied and pasted from another source. The teleprompter app is only viewable to the presenter on Zoom, even while their screen is being shared. Even for those who plan to present without a teleprompter, it can be used as a coach--helping people memorize information, polish delivery, and ensure coverage of all the key points they intended to make.

PitchHub Teleprompter is available in the Zoom App Marketplace for free. To find out more, please visit the product landing page at https://www.pitchhub.com/zoom-app.

PitchHub was founded in 2018 and has developed a highly functional and scaleable Video as a Service (VaaS) Platform that enables users to quickly create professional-quality video. The platform features a Script Dashboard, Teleprompter Studio and Video Editor Workflow that lets anyone upload media, author scripts, record videos, and provide video editing instructions. Then a professional video editor creates their high-quality video within two business days.

