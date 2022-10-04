Award-Winning Company Distilling Launches Inaugural Limited Release: Cask Strength Bourbon.

Townsend, Tennessee, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Townsend, TN — Company Distilling launched its first Limited Release: Cask Strength Bourbon on September 29, 2022. The Tennessee distillery listened to fan demand for a cask strength bourbon after the successful release of their Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Maple Wood in November of 2021.

Company Distilling's Cask Strength Bourbon is an approachable and balanced original wheated bourbon recipe uncut for maximum flavor with a bold maple finish. The limited-release bourbon is bottled at 121 proof or 60.5% ABV.

Within the first 36 hours of the pre-sale, all 350 commemorative gift packages sold out. The commemorative package included a Company Distilling Cask Strength Bourbon bottle signed by Master Distiller Jeff Arnett and two rocks glasses.

“We’ve been waiting for the right moment to release the cask strength version of our flagship bourbon and leading into the holidays seemed like the perfect opportunity. We’re on the heels of opening both of our distilleries in Thompson’s Station and Townsend, TN, and now we’re able to add an additional product to our portfolio lineup,” said Company Distilling Master Distiller, Jeff Arnett.

Company Distilling is continuing to grow and evolve and this Fall will add a new layer to the guest experience at their distillery in Townsend, TN. You won’t want to miss out on the opportunity to ‘fill your own bottle’ of Company Distilling Cask Strength Bourbon. “We really want our guests to feel like they’re a part of the process and pride ourselves on transparency. This will be a great way for guests to learn more about the distilling process and take home a bottle and a memory with your best company,” said Kris Tatum, Company Distilling President.

If you missed out on their commemorative gift packs, Company Distilling will have another release of Cask Strength Bourbon available in their distilleries on Sunday, November 6th. And if you’re looking to be added to the list for future releases, make sure you sign up here.

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together.

Kris Tatum, Heath Clark, and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of Tennessee distilling over the last 20 years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling.

So, when you pour a glass of Company, you’re experiencing something new. But one sip and you’ll know it’s not Company Disilling's first go around.

