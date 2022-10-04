Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc.'s Zappy Zapolin Added to The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council

MIAMI, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. (“Psycheceutical” or the “Company”) (OTC: BWVI), a bioscience company dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies for the next generation of mental health treatments, announced the Company’s Chief Visionary Officer, Zappy Zapolin, has been added to The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council.



“We’re thrilled to have Zappy Zapolin join this highly respected council, representing leading voices in the emerging sector of psychedelic medicine,” said Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga. “Zappy’s experience and thought leadership will provide wonderful insights for our Benzinga audience.”

Created in March 2022, the council is a collective of leading minds and voices in the psychedelics space, composed of key thought leaders who share insights into industry developments, sector trends, and breaking news.

“We’re on the precipice of some major breakthroughs in dosing psychedelic medicine that may very well revolutionize addiction and mental health therapies as we know them,” Zapolin said. “I’m excited to share our knowledge alongside the leading minds on Benzinga’s Psychedelics Advisory Council and discuss how these critical therapies can reach more mainstream patient populations who have previously not had access to their benefits.”

“Benzinga’s readers are some of the most sophisticated investors in the world. Zappy’s vision for what’s coming next in psychedelic medicine will help increase awareness for the entire industry,” said Chad Harman, CEO of Psycheceutical.

Zappy Zapolin is a well-known futurist, entrepreneur, and award-winning filmmaker who is considered one of the foremost experts in psychedelic therapies and companies. As a known visionary who began his career on Wall Street, Zappy has been spotting massive trends for decades, such as internet domain names, legal CBD and cannabis, and now the burgeoning psychedelic economy.

As an Advisory Council Board Member, Zappy will regularly provide audiences with strategic insight and expertise through articles, video updates, opinion pieces, and live conversations at the Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference.

About Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc.

Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. (OTC: BWVI), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Psycheceutical, Inc., is seeking to develop cutting-edge delivery technologies to support safe and effective delivery of psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Powered by a management and advisory team with more than 100 years combined experience in development, regulatory approval processes, and commercialization across the pharmaceutical industry, Psycheceutical is on a mission to develop, improve, and commercialize cutting-edge delivery technologies that can be used across the mental health treatment spectrum while providing safe and effective delivery of psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Learn more at Psycheceutical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking information is not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) general market growth for and acceptance of psychedelic-inspired medicines, (ii) capital and credit availability and market volatility, (iii) general economic conditions, (iv) governmental approvals and compliance with regulations, (v) product research and development and clinical trial risks, (vi) incorrect underlying assumptions, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations, and financial condition. These statements generally can be identified using forward-looking words such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” "intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negative thereof or similar variations. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

