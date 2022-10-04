Illari SKIN and Miss Universe Peru 2022, Alessia Rovegno, Team Up to Help Peru

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The partnership between Illari SKIN and Miss Universe Peru 2022, Alessia Rovegno, will benefit Peru's most vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals. Help Peru, a charitable organization dedicated to assisting Peruvians in achieving a brighter future, has collaborated with two unyielding forces committed to the Peruvian people's advancement.

Illari SKIN's CEO and Founder, Lorena Cosentino, is teaming up with Miss Universe Peru 2022, Alessia Rovegno to improve the future for Peru's most underprivileged population. To inspire others to donate to the Help-Peru Foundation, they will be making a $15,000 donation, in addition to giving 20% of all proceeds from every purchase made at Illari SKIN through February 2023. Illari SKIN and Alessia Rovegno hope to raise $30,000 for Help Peru by February.

Lorena Cosentino says, "Alessia is an amazing role model, and we are so excited to be working with her. She shares our commitment to helping others, and we are honored to be able to support her as she raises awareness for Help Peru."

Alessia Rovegno, who was recently crowned Miss Peru 2022, is also an advocate for social justice and equality. Now, she will represent Peru in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant. She has partnered with Illari SKIN to support Help Peru and their life-changing initiatives. Alessia will use her platform to raise awareness of the excellent work done by Help Peru and how everyone may contribute.

"I am delighted to be partnering with Illari SKIN and Help Peru. It is genuinely a rewarding feeling to help this great organization. For many years, Help Peru has been a light at the end of the tunnel for many families, and I'm so thankful for being able to bring awareness to this incredible support system. The Peruvian people need help and I invite the world to Help Peru," says Alessia Rovegno.

Help Peru was founded in 2013 to create a more healthy, equitable, and educated society while also preserving the environment. Help Peru is a civic organization with a heart that works with community leaders and groups to develop long-term initiatives to improve Peruvian people's lives. Help Peru has helped Peruvians in many areas such as arts education, emergency relief, healthcare, women empowerment, and much more. It shows how devoted they are to their goal as they work towards a brighter future.

Illari SKIN is a physician-only American skincare brand. Coupled with a celebrity faculty of physicians and leading skincare experts, Illari SKIN's stringent, dermatological criteria for skin safety and gleaming healthy skin delivers pharmaceutical-grade cosmeceuticals for a brighter future. Founded in 2016, the Illari SKIN product line provides restorative daily regimens and beautifying results for patients while offering Aesthetic practices tangible, new recurring revenue streams. Strategically developed and formulated, their product line delivers optimal results for patients and providers.

Illari SKIN and Alessia Rovegno hope that by teaming up, they will bring more attention to Help Peru and their vital work. They also hope to inspire others to get involved and help make a difference in the lives of Peruvians.

Alessia Rovegno is a model and singer from Peru. She was crowned Miss Peru 2022 and will go on to represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant later this year. The competition took place on June 14, 2022, at the América Televisión studios, broadcast live on television. There were 10 candidates in total, but Rovegno emerged as the winner in the end.

