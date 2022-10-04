GTT Grows Partnership With Cologix to Expand Connectivity Into Latin America

DENVER and McLean, Va., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, has announced that it has expanded its partnership with Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, to establish a new network Point of Presence (PoP) at Cologix’s JAX1 digital edge data center in Jacksonville, Florida. The new PoP serves customers in the Jacksonville metro area and will broaden the reach of GTT’s global Tier 1 IP network by providing another option for customers in the U.S. seeking high-speed connectivity to and from Latin America.

GTT’s global Tier 1 IP backbone is ranked among the largest in the industry and connects more than 260 cities on six continents. With the addition of the new Jacksonville PoP, GTT and Cologix customers can benefit from the improved security, scalability and routing options that GTT’s suite of internet and WAN services offers.

Cologix’s JAX1 digital edge data center is a hurricane-rated building and one of the most interconnected hubs in Florida. It has more than 30 unique networks in Cologix’s on-site Meet-Me-Room (MMR) and access to two separate submarine cable systems that enable direct fiber connectivity to Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean.



According to industry research firm TeleGeography, international internet bandwidth connected to Latin America reached 91 Tbps in 2021 and grew at a rate of 28%. Peak internet traffic grew 32% during the same period.

“This new PoP deployment demonstrates GTT’s continued investment to bring the scalability, reach and performance advantages of its global Tier 1 IP network to more areas in the U.S. and Latin America,” said Don MacNeil, GTT COO. “We are pleased to be expanding our longstanding partnership with Cologix at their Jacksonville data center facility to offer customers another option to access GTT’s global network. GTT’s portfolio of managed services, including SD-WAN, internet and other services, is now available to customers from this new location.”

GTT recently announced that the company is investing in a 400G upgrade to its global Tier 1 IP network at multiple network layers that include the core IP backbone and metro extensions, as well as customer service nodes.

“Now more than ever, organizations rely on cloud connectivity and the internet for application performance and service delivery,” said Cologix Chief Sales Officer Chris Heinrich. “We are pleased to expand our partnership with GTT on this new PoP in Jacksonville, which will help support enterprises looking to connect to new geographies and applications in the cloud. Our

customers now have a new option to leverage GTT’s global Tier 1 network and suite of leading managed networking and security services.”

Source: Caida. July 2022.

TeleGeography. Global Internet Geography Report. August 2021.

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net.

About Cologix

Cologix provides carrier- and cloud-neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next-generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers’ digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver, visit Cologix or email. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.