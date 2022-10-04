The global surface warships market is predicted to record a 2.88% CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2030

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SURFACE WARSHIPS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325580/?utm_source=GNW

Surface warships or combatants are a section of naval warships designed for warfare on the water surface with armed forces and weapons.These warships are built to fight other ships, aircraft, submarines, and land targets.



The vessels can even carry out various other missions, including maritime interdiction and counter-narcotics operations.

Strong naval capabilities are essential due to rising geopolitical conflicts and global insecurity.Rising maritime threats and heavy investments in indigenous programs focusing on naval development and fleet modernization programs are expected to drive surface warship market growth.



The geopolitical tensions between the United States and China have been one of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the global surface warship market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global surface warships market growth evaluation includes the analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is set to capture the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the propelling number of naval programs and increased government spending on the Navy.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The surface warships market is a high technology product-based sector.Thus the surface combatants are definitive in terms of technology, and the rivalry associated with the R&D expertise is high within this market.



However, the number of competitors within this field is medium since this sector is both technology and cost-intensive. Hence, the threat of a new entrant is low.

Some key market players are Hyundai Heavy Industries, BAE Systems, The Damen Group, and Naval Group.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. BAE SYSTEMS

2. FINCANTIERI SPA

3. GENERAL DYNAMICS

4. HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES

5. HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

6. LOCKHEED MARTIN

7. NAVAL GROUP

8. NAVANTIA SA

9. THALES GROUP

10. THE DAMEN GROUP

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325580/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________