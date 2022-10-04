Microbiome Therapeutics Market to Boom at Robust CAGR to Cross USD 746 Million by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global microbiome therapeutics market is expanding due to the increasing investments in R&D in understanding human microbiome and developing novel drugs to address significant unmet medical needs in target diseases.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market size at USD 91.28 million in 2021. During the forecast period between 2022 and 2028, BlueWeave expects global microbiome therapeutics market size to grow at a whopping CAGR of 35%, reaching a value of USD 746.3 million by 2028. Increasing investments in research and development to understand the human microbiome, technology advancements in developing novel microbiome products to treat growing patient populations with unmet medical needs, and collaborations between public and private organizations could propel the expansion of global microbiome market at a record growth rate during the period in analysis.

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market – Overview

Microbiome is defined as the group of microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses, living in or on the human body. As a term, microbiome covers all of the genetic material within the community of microorganisms in a specific environment, for example, the human gut. It is estimated that there are nearly 100 trillion microbiomes in a healthy adult human body. Microbiomes has the potential to fight against the diseases. Many scientific research studies found that human gut microbiomes enhance the efficacy and safety of therapeutics. Hence, they are useful for developing human microbiome therapeutics.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the national medical research agency in the United States, launched the Human Microbiome Project (HMP), in 2007. The focus of HMP is to gather resources and gain required expertise to characterize the human microbiome and analyze its role in health and disease. The HMP is like a road map for finding the role played by microorganisms in human health, nutrition, immunity, and disease in many parts of the human body. The NIH earmarked a five-year budget of USD 170 million for the project. The HMP supports centers and institutes in the United States conducting research studies on the microbes living in skin, mouth, nose, colon, and vagina. About 80 institutes across the United States are conducting the HMP project.

In Europe, the European Commission funds a collaborative project called MetaHIT (METAgenomics of the Human Intestinal Tract) bringing together 15 institutes from eight countries in the region. The MetaHIT was established in 2012 to mainly focus on the potential of human microbiome therapeutics for inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS) and obesity. The project’s major results were the establishment of a catalogue of microbial genes from the human gut and the discovery of enterotypes.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/microbiome-therapeutics-market/report-sample

Growing prevalence of target diseases

A main driver behind significant investments in R&D of human microbiome therapeutics is a surge in demand for the development of effective therapeutics for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), metabolic disorders (such as diabetes and obesity), multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis, and the prospects of novel microbiome drugs for significant product developments. For instance, the CDC reported that there were an estimated 1.3% adults (3 million) in the United States diagnosed with IBD (either Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis) in 2015. There is significant unmet medical needs to address this target disease area alone. Hence, an increasing focus and R&D efforts on developing novel human microbiome therapeutics for treating targeted diseases could drive the global microbiome therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Challenges: High development costs and stringent regulations

The implementation of extremely sophisticated methods has been brought about by the requirement for clinical-grade, thoroughly polished final goods with high safety standards. The initial set of production units for such advanced technological methods involves substantial investments for the companies in the microbiome industry. The primary barrier to the rapid development of microbiome therapeutics for various targeted diseases is the strict regulatory requirements for sanctioning any new development related to the biopharmaceutical sector. The expansion of global microbiome therapeutics market is limited by the lack of comprehensive understanding of microbiomes and the testing and approval of therapeutics based on human microbiomes.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-microbiome-therapeutics-market-to-boom-at-robust-cagr-to-cross-usd-746-million-by-2028

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market

Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the significance of developing novel drugs for comorbidities, including IBD and metabolic disorders (diabetes and obesity), for the world population. It, in turn, is expected to positively impact the discovery and development of microbiome therapeutics. However, the onset of Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns affected various clinical trials, including on the microbiome therapeutics, across the US and Europe. Post Covid-19 and relaxation of business and travel curbs could help accelerate the development of novel microbiome drugs.

Regional Insights

North America holds the highest market share and is expected to continue its dominance in the global microbiome therapeutics market. The presence of a sizable number of centers and institutes involved in the R&D of advanced medicines is one of the key factors for the growth of North America microbiome therapeutics market. The United States federal agencies' investments in the country's microbiome research are expected to boost the market's expansion in North America. Europe is the second largest region in the global microbiome therapeutics market. The European Commission’s collaborative project, METAgenomics of the Human Intestinal Tract (MetaHIT) provides significant resources, expertise, and support for the development of microbiome therapeutics for IBD and metabolic disorders.

Competitive Landscape

The global microbiome therapeutics market includes prominent players, such as 4D Pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, AvidBiotics, Enterome SA, Evelo Biosciences, Ferring B.V., Immuron Ltd., LNC Therapeutics Inc., Microbiome Therapeutics Inc., Osel Inc., OxThera AB, Rebiotix, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Second Genome Therapeutics, SERES Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Vedanta Biosciences Inc., and ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc. These companies indulge in various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and collaborations, to discover and develop novel microbiome therapeutics for targeted diseases.

Do not miss the business opportunity in Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global microbiome therapeutics market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global microbiome therapeutics market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In March 2022 - 4D Pharma Plc, a leading developer of Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, announced the positive interim results from Part I/II study of the combination of its MRx0518 with Merck & Co's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy, in the renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patient group.

4D Pharma Plc, a leading developer of Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, announced the positive interim results from Part I/II study of the combination of its MRx0518 with Merck & Co's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy, in the renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patient group. In February 2022 - AOBiome Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech company involved in developing topical biologic therapies for systemic inflammatory conditions, announced positive pivotal Phase 2b results from its trial evaluating B244, the company’s topical and intranasal formulation, in pruritus (itch) and appearance of atopic dermatitis (eczema).

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Year considered Historical Data – 2018–2021 Base Year – 2021 Estimated Year – 2022 Forecast – 2022–2028 Facts Covered Revenues in USD million Market coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, Nordic Countries, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of Latin America), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Product/Service Segmentation Application, Type, Region Key Players 4D Pharma Plc, AOBiome LLC, AvidBiotics, Enterome SA, Evelo Biosciences, Ferring B.V., Immuron Ltd., LNC Therapeutics Inc., Microbiome Therapeutics Inc., Osel Inc., OxThera AB, Rebiotix, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Second Genome Therapeutics, SERES Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Vedanta Biosciences Inc., ViThera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

By Application

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Diabetes

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others

By Type

Fecal Microbial Transplant

Drugs

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa







Please Find Below Some Related Reports:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting (BWC) provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/