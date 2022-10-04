Global Demand for RevOps Platform Market is estimated to grow at 17.1% CAGR By 3032 as compared to 8.4% CAGR during 2017-21 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global RevOps platform market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022-2032. The market is expected to reach a valuation of ~US$ US$ 3,156.7 Mn by the end of 2022 & ~US$ 15,277.7 Mn by the end of 2032 Growth is attributed to rising need to automate sales functions and exceed revenue targets with the help of automation.



RevOps is a software that designs, manages, and tracks non-product experiences across the entire lifecycle. Revenue operations platform is primarily focused on designing and managing the technology stack in order to capture and process data, provide a seamless CX by connecting point solutions, and manage & track the revenue process.

Emerging need to support multiple go-to-market (GTM) plans is one of the crucial factors that would push the market in the evaluation period. Organizations are reevaluating alignment over the entire client management system across all industries.

For instance, marketing nowadays contributes to the entire sales and customer retention or expansion process rather than only being in charge of generating leads. Operations teams are still generally isolated despite this change, wherein marketing operations do not interact with sales operations.

Currently, businesses are supporting a wide variety of GTM strategies depending on their market segments and products. For instance, they might create a process to support the volume and pace of their inside sales focus and digital marketing strategy for the SMB market, in addition to a field-heavy, account-based GTM for the business. They also require aligned operation functions to implement this plan as each GTM is supported by a unique strategy, people, process, technology, and tactics.

For the past decade, marketing and sales have automated their businesses, creating enormous technology stacks. An operation function frequently acquires and maintains these stacks. For instance, marketing operations purchase marketing tech and sales operations purchase sales tech. Owing to this factor, there has been a rising demand for implementation of revenue operations platforms, which is driving the market.

Key Takeaways: RevOps Platform Market

By solution, the RevOps services segment is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 6% through 2032.

through 2032. Based on the enterprise size, the large enterprises segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16% and record an incremental opportunity of US$ 7,601.9 Mn by 2032.

and record an incremental opportunity of by 2032. By industry, the IT & telecom segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2032.

between 2022 and 2032. The U.S. RevOps platform market is expected to progress at a CAGR of around 7% through 2032.

through 2032. In India, the RevOps platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.





“Growing need for maximizing revenue potential among businesses by aligning sales, marketing, and customer success is expected to drive growth in the global RevOps platform market,” says a FMI analyst.

More Valuable Insights on RevOps Platform Market

Future Market Insight’s report on the RevOps platform industry research is segmented into five major sections – solution (RevOps platform (cloud based, and on premise), and services (professional services, (consulting, integration & development, support & maintenance), managed services)), enterprise size (small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises), industry (BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT and telecom, manufacturing, government, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa), to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the RevOps platform demand outlook.

About Electronics, Semiconductor and ICT Division at Future Market Insights -

Expert analysis, strategic recommendations and actionable insights- the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, & ICT, of which 100+ reports are specifically on solutions, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT industry.

