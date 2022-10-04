'Bible in a Year With Jack Graham' Podcast Launches on Pray.com, a New Way to Experience God's Word

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pray.com, the No. 1 app for prayer and faith-based audio and video streaming content, has launched "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham" in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts, sponsored by leading healthcare sharing community Medishare. "Bible in a Year Podcast with Jack Graham" is a daily series that helps listeners experience the Bible in a new way, using original background music with a 61-piece orchestra to provide a cinematic journey through specific Bible stories. Each of the 244 episodes runs under 15 minutes, designed to be easy to understand and convenient for people on the go.

"We believe that the 'Bible in a Year Podcast with Jack Graham' will strengthen audiences' understanding of the Word and inspire them to learn the profound stories of the Bible," said Max Bard, Pray.com's VP of Content. "We hope this entertaining and engaging series helps listeners get into a habit of learning the Bible. This podcast will inspire them to establish a routine to have a moment with God every day."

Graham is pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church, one of the nation's largest, most dynamic congregations with 50,000 members. An author of numerous books, his passionate, biblical teaching is seen and heard across the country and worldwide on "PowerPoint Ministries." Graham has served as Honorary Chairman of the National Day of Prayer and President of the Southern Baptist Convention.

"It's truly an honor to partner with Pray.com in bringing such a great project as 'The Bible in a Year Podcast' to fruition," Graham said. "It's critical to seek any means possible to bring the Word of God to our communities, our country and the world. We look forward to taking listeners on a journey that will engage and inspire them every day."

Pray.com founder Steve Gatena adds: "We are honored to partner with Dr. Graham as he hosts our new and innovative format for 'Bible in a Year,' and we appreciate Medishare's support in sponsoring such important content. The Bible's deep and rich history deserves to be voiced by a teacher of Jack's caliber. We are grateful to be working with him and pray that BibleInAYear.com serves as a huge blessing to all who discover it."

Find "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham" and other prayer and faith-based audio content at www.pray.com/discover, on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.

About Pray.com

Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content. Reaching more than 10 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, Pray.com is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com founders are Steve Gatena, Mike Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter.

Contact Information:

Melany Ethridge

melany@alarryross.com

(214) 912-8934



Related Images











Image 1: Bible in a Year with Jack Graham





Bible in a Year with Jack Graham key art









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment