Mobile Device Management Market Projected to Hit USD 24.02 Billion at a 24.8% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile device management market is witnessing rapid traction. The market is predominantly driven by the vast uptake of mobile device management solutions among businesses to improve productivity by increasing security and decreasing downtime. The continual business needs to effectively manage and secure smart connected devices used in the organization would drive the market growth during the next few years.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global mobile device management market will reach USD 24.02 Billion by 2030, growing at a 24.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2020-2030). Rapidly growing businesses looking to expand their operations and services find MDM solutions as the best option to secure their mobile devices, continually increasing in numbers to meet changing business needs.

Key players involved in the mobile device management market are:

BlackBerry (Canada)

Microsoft (US)

VMware (US)

MobileIron (US)

IBM (US)

SAP (Germany)

Citrix Systems (US)

SOTI (Canada)

AirWatch (US)

Sophos (UK)

Mobile device management (MDM) is a comprehensive solution designed to protect devices aligned in the same networks with enhanced corporate security, thus, increasing employee productivity and empowering the enterprise workforce with the power of mobility. MDM can manage smart connected devices, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, desktops, and rugged connected devices with multiple operating systems, such as iOS, Android, macOS, and others.

MDM Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size: USD 24.02 Billion CAGR: 24.8% (2030) Base Year: 2019 Forecast Period: 2020-2030 Key Market Drivers: · The youth of the nations is acting as a driving force economically.

· There is a spike in the need for consumer electronics followed by solutions for safeguarding the devices. All these are collaborating to generating a good boost to the supply chain mechanism.

Industry Trends

In future years, iOS, Android, and macOS are expected to make up around two-thirds of operating systems worldwide. This, as a result, will boost the demand for enhanced device management capabilities offering an integrated IT management experience. With the proliferation of digitization and automation across industries, the use of smart connected devices is growing continually in organizations of all sizes.

Building security into a mobile environment requires a highly encrypted identity management platform to control and administer all mobile device certificates from one place. A new device introduced into a network brings along a new vulnerability. Besides, many configurations and platforms working in the same network make it challenging to manage security.

With remote work, work from home (WFH), and bring your own device (BYOD) policies becoming the new normal in various corporations, security solutions that protect devices, data, email, and applications are more important than ever for businesses to control entire UEM/MDM landscape from a single management point. Trusted encryption and identity provided by mobile device management software help businesses reduce IT administration, improve end-user productivity, reduce IT risk, optimize mobile device spending, and enable enterprise growth.

Mobile Device Management Market Segments

The report is segmented into types, organization size, verticals, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into solutions and services. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises and large-sized enterprises. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, transportation, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Asia-Pacific, MEA, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Mobile Device Management Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global mobile device management market. The region homes many advanced communication technologies and witnesses the high use of mobile devices. Besides, the increased demand for MDM solutions from rapidly growing industries increases the size of the market. The wide adoption of cloud-based deployment services and mobile device management propels market shares.

With the growing use of iOS, Android, and macOS operating systems, the demand for enhanced device management capabilities are expected to grow significantly in this region. Moreover, the growing trend of integrating Windows devices will increase the need for an all-in-one integrated IT management experience.

Europe has emerged as a widely growing market for mobile device management solutions, with many firms constantly turning to MDM services. Also, many organizations in this region are adopting MDM technologies to respond to growing data security concerns. Furthermore, the proliferation of smartphones provides enormous opportunities for business growth.

The mobile device management market is brisk in the Asian Pacific region. Many APAC countries, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, are witnessing huge growth and customer demand for MDM services and solutions. Additionally, rising sales of smartphones and mobile devices, alongside the strong presence of notable MDM providers with the availability of sophisticated technologies, boost the regional market growth.

There is a spike in consumer electronics sales, which acts as a driving force behind the rising need for security solutions to safeguard these devices. Also, the presence of leading MDM technology providers and smartphone manufacturers in this region fosters the mobile device management market size. All these factors are expected to boost the supply chain mechanism.

Mobile Device Management Market Competitive Analysis

The mobile device management market witnesses several strategic partnerships, alongside other strategic approaches such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and service & technology launches. Leading industry players make vast investments in research and development activities and dive into their expansion plans.

They make vast investments in new product development and global expansion initiatives. The market would witness relentless innovations and new products in the coming years, eventually intensifying competition among synchronous motor manufacturers.

For instance, on Sep. 28, 2022, GoTo, a business communications & IT support platform, announced the completion of its acquisition of Miradore, a leading mobile device management company, to bring additional MDM capabilities to its portfolio. The combination of the GoTo Resolve IT support platform and Miradore’s cloud-based device management technologies, once fully integrated, will offer customers the ability to manage all devices remotely.

Small & medium-sized businesses will gain powerful support to manage all mobile devices from anywhere through a single application. The deal builds on GoTo’s IT support & management portfolio, including new remote management and monitoring (RMM) capabilities and GoTo Resolve solution for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

