ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 OCTOBER 2022 AT 6.00 PM



ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING ACCORDING TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKET ACT

Robit Plc has on 3 October 2022 received a notification from OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the total number of Robit shares owned by OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy decreased below five (5) percent of the shares of Robit Plc on 30 September 2022.

Total position of OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy subject to the notification:

% of the shares and votes % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5 % Below 5 % 21 179 900 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed and reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000150016 1 036 940 4,90 % SUB-TOTAL A 1 036 940 4,90 %

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting right and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy 0,00 % 0,00 % OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt -sijoitusrahasto 1,24 % 1,24 % OP-Suomi Mikroyhtiöt -sijoitusrahasto 3,66 % 3,66 %

Additional information included in the notification:

Robit Plc has been informed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd that from 13 June 2011, OP Fund Management Company Ltd’s parent company, OP Cooperative, has applied in respect of OP Fund Management Company Ltd the exception provided for in section 2, subsection 4 of the Regulation of the Finnish Ministry of Finance (152/2007). From 13 June 2011, OP Cooperative does not aggregate its own holdings, the holdings of its subsidiaries and the holdings of entities within control with the shares held by any investment funds or collective investment undertakings managed by OP Fund Management Company Ltd. OP Fund Management Company Ltd uses the voting rights of the shares held by the investment funds and collective investment undertakings independently of the parent company.

ROBIT PLC

Arto Halonen

Further information:

Arto Halonen, Group CEO

+358 40 028 0717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

