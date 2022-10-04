Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to Perceive Huge Growth of USD 14.23 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Emerging Trends, Development Status and Revenue Outlook

DALLAS, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “ Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. This Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market research report takes into account major parameters namely market analysis, market definition, and market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology. The report gives idea about various inhibitors as well as motivators of the product market in both quantitative and qualitative manner so that users get precise information. The market drivers and restraints have been explained appropriately using Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Thus, the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market report works as a crucial tool to have risen in business activities, qualitative work done and enhanced profits.

Global robotic vacuum cleaner market was valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Download Exclusive Sample of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report in PDF Version @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market

REPORT METRICS

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Robotic vacuum cleaner is mainly an autonomous robot with an advance software programmer. With no human interaction, it works similar like a typical vacuum cleaner. The small size of robotic vacuum cleaner makes it easy to accessible and clean locations under cabinets, beds and tables. These vacuum cleaner make less noise than other non-robotic equivalents and have sensors which prevent the robotic vacuum cleaner from colliding with other objects or falling down the stairs.

The increased reach of internet facilities and wide availability of the 5G network ae the primary factor that boost the adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners in the market, which helps expand the market. Furthermore, the self-driving vacuum cleaner has largely gained popularity and the advancement in the household work culture has enabled the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market all over the globe. The “floor vacuum cleaner is the fastest growing type segment due to its ability to be used on numerous surfaces, such as vinyl, wooden floor, marble, and tiles floor over the forecast period. Consumers are more inclined towards the purchase of floor vacuum cleaner in the robotic vacuum cleaner market. Most of the household cleaning focuses on cleaning floors, and hence the demand for the floor vacuum cleaners is on the rise in daily purposes. Therefore, the robotic vacuum cleaner market is estimated to flourish rapidly due to all these factors over the forecasted period of 2022-2029

Some of the major players operating in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market are

ECOVACS (China)

Dyson (U.K.)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

iRobot Corporation (U.S.)

Proscenic (China)

Samsung (South Korea)

Neato Robotics, Inc., (California)

Matsutek Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Hayward Industries, Inc, (U.S.)

BLACK+DECKER (U.S.)

SharkNinja Operating LLC (U.S.)

bObsweep (Canada)

Maytronics (Israel)

Taurus Group (Spain)

Miele & Cie. KG (Germany)

AB Electrolux (Sweden)

Access Full In-depth Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and Investments in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market

Opportunities for Key Players:

Advancements, Digitalization and Investments

Integrating advanced technologies such as the laser-based and voice recognition technologies to map the floor structure will create profitable opportunities for the market players during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Moreover, the increase in digitalization with augmented adoption of internet of things (IoT) solutions along with the increased research and development investments will further increase the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market in upcoming years.

Surging product launches

Additionally, the surging product launches and other innovations by market players further offer numerous growth opportunities within the market. For instance, Ecovacs Robotics has announced the launch of DEEBOT 711S and DEEBOT 661 and they can be purchased from online retailer Amazon.com. DEEBOT 661 is an adaptable floor cleaning robot that can go from vacuum to mop, completely depending on consumer’s needs.

Segmentation Covered: Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

By Type

Floor Vacuum Cleaner

Window Vacuum Cleaner

Pool Vacuum Cleaner

By Operation Mode

Self-Drive

Remote Control

By Charging Type

Manual Charging

Automatic Charging



By Distribution Channel

Electronic Stores

E-Commerce

Retail Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Institutional and Industrial

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the robotic vacuum cleaner market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue and share. The market growth over this region is attributed to a decrease in the cost of the product and a rise in consumers' purchasing power in this region.

Europe on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the innovation in the product offerings, willingness of the consumers’ to spend on added value and growing demand for innovative products in this region.

Drivers

Increased Requirement for Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The robotic vacuum cleaner is becoming more popular in the household and commercial sectors for lawns, cleaning windows, pools and floors because these vacuum cleaner do the jobs in less time and at a lower cost without requiring any physical effort. These robotic vacuum cleaner has taken lesser time for the household activities which further create the unprecedented demand for the robotic vacuum cleaner services in the market. Therefore, the increased product demand are expected to drive the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market.

Growing demand of robotic vacuum cleaner in household activities

Reduction in the household activities by the use of these vacuum cleaner is the main factor which are expected to drive the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market. Modern household equipment or devices are becoming more computerized, reducing time spent and suitability on house chores. The rising demand for robotic vacuum cleaner in household activities is expected to increase the market's revenue growth.

Furthermore, the rise in the working population, growing purchasing power and growing number of smart homes will further drive the growth rate of the robotic vacuum cleaner market . Additionally, the busy schedules and reduced time taken for household chores, growing inclination towards hygiene and cleanliness, increasing number of working women and the escalating income levels in households also boost the overall market's growth rate.

Critical Insights Related to the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative Porter’s Five Forces analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For More Insights Grab TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market

Browse Related Reports:

Asia-Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market , By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner, Others), Category (Cleaning Robots, Mopping Robots, Hybrid Robots), Operation Mode (Self-Drive, Remote Control), Charging Type (Manual Charging, Automatic Charging), Distribution Channel (Electronic Stores, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Industrial) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market

Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market , By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner, Others), Category (Cleaning Robots, Mopping Robots, Hybrid Robots), Operation Mode (Self-Drive, Remote Control), Charging Type (Manual Charging, Automatic Charging), Distribution Channel (Electronic Stores, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Industrial) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market

Middle East and Africa Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market , By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner, Others), Category (Cleaning Robots, Mopping Robots, Hybrid Robots), Operation Mode (Self-Drive, Remote Control), Charging Type (Manual Charging, Automatic Charging), Distribution Channel (Electronic Stores, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Industrial) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market

North America Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market , By Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner, Others), Category (Cleaning Robots, Mopping Robots, Hybrid Robots), Operation Mode (Self-Drive, Remote Control), Charging Type (Manual Charging, Automatic Charging), Distribution Channel (Electronic Stores, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Industrial) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market

Household Vacuum Cleaners Market , By Product Type (Upright, Cordless/ Stick, Canister, Drum, Central, Wet/ Dry, Robotic and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-household-vacuum-cleaners-market

Central Vacuum Cleaner Market , By Product (Canister, Drum, Robotic, Upright, Wet & Dry, Others), Installation (Wall Mounted, Ground Mounted), Application (Industrial, Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Industrial, Commercial) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-central-vacuum-cleaner-market

Canister Vacuum Cleaner Market , By Type (Wet-Dry Canister Vacuum, Dry Canister Vacuum), Mode of Operation (Electric, Pneumatic), System Type (Portable, Stationary), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Application (Medium Duty, Heavy Duty, Explosion Proof), End-Use (Industrial, Commercial) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-canister-vacuum-cleaner-market

Wet Vacuum Cleaner Market , By System Type (Portable, Stationary), Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Application (Household, Commercial, Professional Craftsmen (DIY), Woodworking, Car Service, Individual, Garage/ Service, Stations, Construction Site, Commercial Establishment), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-wet-vacuum-cleaner-market

Wet/Dry Household Vacuum Cleaners Market , By Operation Mode (Self-Drive, Remote Control), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Price Range (Low, Medium, High), Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-wet-dry-household-vacuum-cleaners-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-