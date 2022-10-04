Formal Shoes Market Size to Surpass USD 12,389.1 Million by 2030 at 11.82% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights, " Formal Shoes Market Information By Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030", the market will reach USD 12,389.1 million by 2030, at 11.82% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Formal shoes are a crucial component of the attire worn to work, social events, and significant meetings. There are many categories of formal footwear, including ballerinas, mules, oxfords, derbies, and boots. The attire has a more formal appearance thanks to these shoes. Since formal shoes are exceptionally comfortable and provide a good design articulation even in suitable looks, they have seen noticeable improvement throughout time. The majority of traditional shoes are constructed primarily of cowhide. Men's formal or dress shoes are high-end products that account for a sizeable portion of the worldwide footwear market. In addition, the market for men's formal shoes is expanding due to developments that produce a distinctive appearance, better finishing, and durability. People are embracing new fashion trends, driving the market for both emerging and well-known companies in shoe types, styles, grains, and cuts.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 12,389.1 Million CAGR 11.82% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, End-User, Distribution Channel, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing disposable income Globalization of businesses in developing nations

Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious contenders in the formal shoes market are:

C. & J. Clark (UK)

Alberto Torresi (India)

Cole Haan LLC (US)

The Aldo Group Inc. (US)

ECCO Sko A/S (Denmark)

Bata Limited (Canada)

Hush Puppies (US)

Steve Madden (US)

Kenneth Cole Production, Inc. (US)

Roush (India)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The advancement in the representation of women in business sectors in developing countries is highlighted by economic development and female educational awareness. Governments are also encouraging women to enter the workforce, improving female economic empowerment, and reducing the gender participation gap in the labor force. The number of working women is increasing, which has increased consumer disposable income per person and altered consumer spending habits. As it connects marketers and customers, social media offers a significant opportunity for product introductions and branding.

Social media's rapid growth has changed the business landscape and given market participants new opportunities. Startups are raising awareness of formal shoes, primarily through social media advertising. Therefore, social media significantly expands the market for formal shoes worldwide. Being able to help customers connect with a brand makes it a successful interactive strategy.

Market Restraints:

The formal shoe market is extremely fragmented, with numerous firms operating globally. The players are in intense competition with one another for the best designs, materials, costs, and supply chains. However, the prevalence of the unorganized sector is the main issue impeding their development. Due to their widespread availability, reduced prices, and simplicity of customization, local sellers have significantly hindered the key players' sales. The expansion is being restrained by the availability of knockoff footwear produced from synthetic leather created by regional producers.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic and the ensuing economic unrest had a detrimental effect on the formal shoe market across many customers and most geographical regions. There is widespread agreement that leather shoes are a luxury item. Several brands' launch of new items has been the market's primary growth driver. Growth is predicted to be fueled by high product acceptance, even in regions with somewhat warmer conditions. Numerous developments and technological advancements contribute to the increasing demand for flexible and lightweight products. As casual, designer shoes and heavy-duty work boots have high levels of durability and can be worn indoors and outside, and leather shoes are becoming increasingly popular with consumers.

Market Segmentation

Based on the distribution channel, the global formal shoe market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based.

Based on product type, the global formal shoe market has been segmented into oxfords, derbies, ballerinas, mules, and boots.

Based on the end-user, the global formal shoe market has been segmented into men and women.

Regional Insights

Because the European footwear industry uses a wide range of materials and goods, from various shoes for men, women, and children to more specialist items like formal boots and protection shoes, Europe makes a considerable contribution to the formal shoe market. Additionally, the growing customer preference for high-end and luxury footwear ranges in formal categories is a major factor driving the European industry. This is brought on by a general acceleration of economic expansion and a rise in consumer spending power. Positive market prospects are consequently created as a result of this.

The market for formal shoes in North America is expanding due to customers' growing trend consciousness. Demand for formal sports shoes is also increasing throughout the region due to product design advances, health and wellness trends, and vigorous marketing campaigns by shoemakers. The popularity of lightweight shoes among consumers and the advent of fresh, cutting-edge designs have contributed to the growth of the market in the United States. Additionally, the expansion of the footwear market in North America has been positively impacted by the rise in online sales.

The increased demand in emerging economies like India and China has greatly helped the Asian-Pacific men's formal shoe market. International footwear brands have prospects due to the Asia Pacific region's growing urbanization and demand for western brands. Additionally, the region's prospects for online footwear sales were supported by a sharp increase in online purchasing among consumers in Asia-Pacific. Rapid expansion and increasing urbanization have produced numerous consumers with more money to spend on the market and a desire for fashion. Due to India's high growth and rapid change in the retail clothing business, significant new growth prospects are seen for domestic and foreign players.

