U.K Pet Grooming Market Size was estimated at US$ 524.4 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the U.K. pet grooming market is expected to benefit from growing presence of mobile pet grooming salons. These mobile pet groomers provide premium services and also use organic products. Hence, pet owners are willing to invest extensively to ensure that their pets have properly cared for.



Mobile pet grooming salons are the perfect solution for pet owners with busy schedules as they provide particular care to animals and are also handy. For instance, Aussi Pet Mobile is one of the firms that provide mobile pet grooming salons for cats and dogs.

Furthermore, these services save time and are beneficial to both pet owners and pets because they are quick and people do not have to spend time waiting in queues. Additionally, mobile pet grooming services are less expensive than permanent grooming facilities, hence, their popularity among pet owners is expected to rise in the near future.

Moreover, mobile groomers offer services at the doorstep, and pet owners are willing to pay for higher service. The portable vans used to provide such grooming services also serve as a marketing medium.

Request a Report Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15635

Further, the U.K. pet grooming market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 5.7% throughout the forecast period of 2022-2032, and it is estimated to be valued at US$ 913.8 Mn by the end of 2032.

Key Takeaways from the U.K. Pet Grooming Market Study

Online sales segment is expected to be the leading segment in terms of sales channel in the U.K. pet grooming market.

In terms of product type, shear and trimming tools are likely to generate high demand in the market.

Based on pet type, the dog segment will register fastest growth over the upcoming decade.

By price range, the US$ 25-US$ 35 segment might witness positive growth in the U.K. pet grooming market

“Key players in the U.K. pet grooming market are focusing on expanding their footprint and increasing sales by releasing natural and luxury products for pets. This would aid in the development of long-term consumer connections in order to retain existing customers and promote brand loyalty.” Says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers in the U.K. pet grooming market are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of pet grooming market in the U.K.

Major players present in the U.K. pet grooming market are Beaphar, Spectrum Brands Inc., Company of Animals, Vital Pets, Milly's, Ferplast S.p.A., Ancol Pet Products Limited, Rolf C. Hagen Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Groomer’s Choice, Nap Pets (Himalaya Herbal Healthcare), Earthbath, Tecla Company, Synergy Labs, Petco Animal Supplies Inc., and Coastal Pet Products Inc. among others.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15635

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the U.K. pet grooming market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the U.K. pet grooming market based on product type (conditioner & shampoo, combs & brushes, shear & trimming tools, and others), price range (US$ 5-15, US$ 15-25, US$ 25-35, and US$ 35 & above), pet type (dogs, cats, birds, fish & reptiles, small pets, and horses), sales channel (modern trade, convenience stores, care service centres, online retail, support care centres, and pet specialty stores) across the U.K.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. U.K. Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Findings

1.3. Summary of Key statistics

1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

3.3. Pet Grooming by Launch Type (%)

3.3.1. New Product

3.3.2. New Variety/ Range Extension

Read More TOC…

Buy this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15635

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Consumer Product Insights

Pet Grooming Market Size: The global pet grooming market valuation is poised to total US$ 1.3 Bn in 2022.

Pet Toys Market Share: Pet Toys Market by Product Type (Plush Toys, Rope and Tug Toys, Balls, Chew Toys), Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds), Material Type (Rubber, Cotton, Nylon, Plastic) & Region - Forecast 2021 – 2031

Pet Furniture Market Demand: Pet Furniture Market by Product Type, Pet Type, Material Type, Sales Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Pet Market Trend: Pet Market By Pets Type, Price Range, Gender, Sales Channels & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Men's Grooming Products Market Forecast: Men's Grooming Products Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com