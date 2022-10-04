Rising Preference For Mobile Gaming Among Youngsters Will Drive The Gaming Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market As Per The Business Research Company's Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the family/indoor entertainment centers market, the growing inclination of the young population towards mobile gaming is expected to propel the growth of the family or indoor entertainment centers market. Mobile gaming refers to the games that are played on a portable device with easy access. Family indoor entertainment centers offer mobile games with the best options for the younger people, as a result, the growing inclination toward mobile gaming increases the demand for family or indoor entertainment centers market. For instance, in March 2021, according to The Journal of Pediatrics, a US-based journal report, children and youth are spending most of their time playing mobile games that is of an average of 20 hours per week and approximately 50% of the global gaming is of mobile gaming. Therefore, the growing inclination of the young population towards mobile gaming is expected to boost demand for family/indoor entertainment centers industry during the forecast period.



The global family or indoor entertainment centers market is expected to grow from $21.51 billion in 2021 to $24.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The global family/indoor entertainment centers market growth is expected to reach $39.36 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%.

The opening of new indoor amusement parks with unique facilities is a key trend gaining popularity in the family or indoor entertainment centers (FEC) market. Many companies operating in the family or indoor entertainment centers market looking to open new indoor amusement parks to strengthen their position in the family or indoor entertainment centers market. For instance, in January 2020, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc, a Japanese indoor amusement park and entertainment center, operating in the family or indoor entertainment centers market, launched NAMCO Seawoods Grand Central, a 28,782 sq ft indoor amusement park in Mumbai. The uniqueness of this park is the kids and family play area “KIDS World” which provides children with a play area where they can play with their families.

Major players in the family/indoor entertainment centers market are Cinergy Entertainment Group, CEC Entertainment Inc, Dave & Buster’s Inc, Fun City, Funriders Leisure & Amusement, KidZania, Lucky Strike Entertainment LLC, Scene75 Entertainment Centers, Smaaash, The Walt Disney Company, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Legoland Discovery Centre, Nickelodeon Universe, Timezone Global, Main Event Entertainment, Tenpin Ltd, Bowlero Corporation, Toy Town, Ferrari World, Mr Gatti's Pizza, Bowlmor AMF, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, iPlay America, and Amoeba Services.

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented by activity area into arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, others; by facility size into up to 5,000 sq ft, 5,001 to 10,000 sq ft, 10,001 to 20,000 sq ft, 20,001 to 40,000 sq ft, 1 to 10 acres, 10 to 30 acres, over 30 acres; by revenue source into entry fees and ticket sales, food and beverages, merchandising, advertisement, others; by visitor into families with children (0-8), families with children (9-12), teenagers (13-19), young adults (20-25), adults (ages 25+).

North America was the largest region in the family/indoor entertainment centers market in 2021. The regions covered in the global family/indoor entertainment centers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

