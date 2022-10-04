RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces Promotion

Greensboro, N.C., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RH CPAs, PLLC, a North Carolina-based accounting, tax and advisory firm with offices in Lexington, Greensboro and Charlotte, N.C. and Karachi, Pakistan, is pleased to announce a promotion in their Greensboro office. Matthew Finney has been promoted to the Audit Manager position.

Finney holds both graduate and undergraduate degrees from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. He graduated from the Walker College of Business in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting degree and in 2017 with a Master of Science, Accounting degree. Finney has been with RH CPAs for over four years, most recently as Senior Audit Associate. Finney is a native of Ruffin, N.C.

“We are proud to recognize Matthew’s growth in the auditing field and commitment to RH with this promotion to Audit Manager,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “Matthew has demonstrated strong leadership and management skills, and this promotion is well deserved.”

“The continued success of RH CPAs is a tribute to our team members and core values,” continued Rives. “We are dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do’ attitude who thrive on being different.”

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

