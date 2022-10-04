MeanDAO Celebrates First Anniversary with On-Chain Governance

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeanDAO, a Protocol DAO that prioritizes product quality and community, is celebrating its first anniversary as an on-chain governance-powered project.





Since the protocol went live on September 17, 2021, as announced on the official Twitter account, the MeanDAO team has put considerable effort into the proliferation of this nascent protocol. The MeanDAO team built and launched a payment streaming infrastructure and a list of other products—crypto payroll, an on-chain dollar cost average scheduler, and a token vesting program.

MeanDAO also launched a full-scale decentralized exchange [DEX], the MEAN staking platform, a liquidity aggregator, and the Supersafe multiple signature [Multisig] wallet.

MeanDAO Products

MeanDAO is committed to guaranteeing users' security, and the Multisig wallet is how it makes sure of that. The Multisig wallet, as the name implies, requires numerous signatures from validated users before token transfer requests are executed.

Another of MeanDAO's products is the Token Vesting program. MeanDAO allows project developers and users to leverage their no-code vesting contract on the Solana blockchain. Users can use the Mean App to send SPL tokens at any time conveniently. On the other hand, project developers can adopt this product to set up token vesting features for their investors, team, and community members.

Crypto Payroll is another exquisite product of MeanDAO. It allows users and developers to make seamless and secure transactions through various payment streams—automatic, instant, and up-to-date. Developers can leverage this product to execute instantaneous transactions to team and community members. The set-up process is straightforward and would only take 5 minutes.

As part of MeanDAO's plan to safeguard products and increase their reliability, the protocol has been double audited by CertiK, Sec3, and a list of other blockchain security and vulnerability companies. In the future, MeanDAO hopes to open up the MeanFi app to greater possibilities, such as increased DeFi banking and convenient, accessible borrowing and lending.

MeanDAO aims to empower the development and subsequent launch of products necessary to serve as a financial leveler for projects and individuals globally.

Currently ranked fourth on the Solana DApp list, MeanDAO hopes to ascend further on the ladder, becoming the leading DEX on the network.

About MeanDAO

MeanDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization with a singular purpose—power the creation of blockchain-based infrastructure and products capable of acting as financial equalizers for users globally. As a community-powered protocol, MeanDAO prioritizes members and quality products, evident in the development and launch of innovative projects like the Multisig wallet, Crypto Payrolls, and the Token Vesting Program.

