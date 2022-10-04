ArmorPoint Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2022

PHOENIX, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named ArmorPoint to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2022 readership survey combined with the site's editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market's ongoing growth and evolution.

"We are so excited to be recognized for the second consecutive year by the MSSP Alert team. Our growth and hard work combined with an all encompassing cyber solution helps us stand out in the marketplace and this placement validates that," said Jay Bouche, Chief Revenue Officer of ArmorPoint.

"MSSP Alert congratulates ArmorPoint on this year's honor," said Joe Panettieri, editorial director of MSSP Alert. "The MSSP Alert readership and Top 250 honorees continue to outpace the cybersecurity market worldwide."

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research for 2022 include:

· MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $24 million in revenue for 2022, up 26% from 2021. The growth rate is roughly double the market average.

· Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 30 different countries.

· Profits: 90% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2022, a five-point improvement from 2021.

· Security Operations Centers: 69% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 4% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

· Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2022 include phishing (97%), vulnerability exploits (93%) and ransomware (91%).

· Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 140 different hardware, software, cloud, distribution and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.

· Key Managed Security Services Offered: MSSPs and MSPs increasingly seek out partners to deliver MDR (managed detection and response), XDR (eXtended Detection and Response), Incident Response and other key services.

Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint (www.armorpoint.com) is a managed cybersecurity solution that combines the three pillars of a robust cybersecurity program — people, processes, and technology - into a single solution. Designed by cybersecurity experts, ArmorPoint's cloud-hosted SIEM technology and extended detection and response capabilities enable businesses to implement a highly effective, scalable cybersecurity program. ArmorPoint is developed and powered by Trapp Technology, a Phoenix-based IT managed services provider.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative. Click here to learn more.

Contact Information:

Heather Billgren

Marketing Content Specialist

hbillgren@armorpoint.com

14796446271



Related Images











Image 1: Top 250 MSSPs









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment