Ushur and Benefitfocus Partner to Enhance Engagement Capabilities Across the Benefits Administration Ecosystem

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur , the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Benefitfocus , a leader in cloud-based benefits administration technology, to drive better member engagement with health and benefits programs.



Ushur’s no-code and AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ platform enables non-technical citizen developers and business users to automate customer journeys and deliver highly personalized digital experiences focused on rapid issue resolution through self-service across all channels of engagement.

“At Ushur, we’re deeply immersed in technologies such as AI and automation, but our true north star is always a better human experience,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and co-founder of Ushur. “Our partnership with Benefitfocus will not only bring improved experiences to its customers, it will also set a very high bar for customer engagement for the entire benefits administration landscape.”

Benefitfocus offers employers and health plans a range of solutions designed to simplify the complexity of benefits administration, lower the cost of health care and help improve employee health and engagement. Benefitfocus has partnered with Ushur to integrate its AI-powered automated engagement capabilities to reach out to employees and health plan members at the right time and through the right engagement channel, making it easier for members to take appropriate action in a digital, self-service manner.

“Benefitfocus is committed to changing the game on how employees and their families engage with their health care,” said Tina Provancal, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Benefitfocus. “Our partnership with Ushur accelerates our ability to bring innovative solutions to market that enhance and personalize the experience for employees and their families as they engage with their health care.”

Health care providers and benefits administrators can learn more and initiate first-hand experiences of these new offerings at www.ushur.com .

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation™ solutions are currently in production at some of the leading insurance providers across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum, Aetna, Cigna and Tower Insurance. Learn more at www.ushur.com and LinkedIn .

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes. Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com , LinkedIn and Twitter .

