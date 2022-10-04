New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Probiotics In Animal Feed Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325434/?utm_source=GNW





The global probiotics in the animal feed market is expected to grow from $3.86 billion in 2021 to $4.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The probiotics in the animal feed market is expected to reach $5.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The probiotics in the animal feed market consist of sales of probiotics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a live microbial feed additive that enhances the intestinal balance of the host animal.Probiotics are widely employed in animal feeding and are regarded as growth and health stimulators.



Most probiotics used in animal nutrition are generated commercially and sold in liquid and solid forms.



The main forms of probiotics in animal feed are dry and liquid.The dry probiotics are used in the animal feed in the form of dried powder form, tablets, and capsules.



Dry probiotics come in a variety of shapes and sizes and are made using a freeze-drying method.The various sources of probiotics in animal feed include bacteria and yeast and fungi.



They are used in feed of cattle, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the probiotics in animal feed market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the probiotics in animal feed market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for eggs and poultry meat contributes to the growth of probiotics in the animal feed market.The demand for eggs and poultry meat is increasing because of the rise in population, greater purchasing power, and urbanization.



Moreover, increasing awareness about the nutrients and protein from eggs and meat are contributing towards their demand.Probiotics are used as an additive in the poultry feed, which keeps the poultry farm animals disease-free and boosts their immunity to produce more eggs and meat.



For instance, in 2020, according to the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations, the global production of poultry meat increased from 9 to 133 million tonnes, and egg production increased from 15 to 93 million tonnes between 1961 and 2020.Poultry meat accounted for 40% of the total meat produced worldwide in 2020.



Egg production increased by 150% in the last three decades. Thus, increased demand for eggs and poultry meat is expected to boost the demand for probiotics in the animal feed during the forecast period.



Partnerships and collaborations is a key trend gaining popularity in the probiotics in the animal feed market.The companies operating in the probiotics in the animal feed market are focusing on establishing partnership with relevent technology companies to expand their product development activities and enhance their market reach.



For instance, in September 2020, Proteon Pharmaceuticals, a Poland-based biotechnology company, partnered with DuPont Animal Nutrition.The partnership aims to use DuPont’s reputable and trusted brand to help poultry producers in particular nations access Proteon’s bacteriophage technology.



In addition to improving Proteon’s distribution capabilities and strengthening DuPont’s product line, the partnership will help further reduce antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in farm animals. DuPont Animal Nutrition is a biotechnology research company that produces a wide range of feed enzymes, betaine, phytogenics, and probiotics.



In January 2021, Novozymes, a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in research, development, and production of industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and biopharmaceutical ingredients, acquired Microbiome Labs for $125 million.Through this acquisition, Novozymes will focus on probiotics for human use as a growth area.



It offers the chance to advance our work in human health, expand its portfolio, and cement its leadership in the North American probiotics market. Microbiome Labs is an Illinois-based company that focuses on providing probiotic bacteriotherapy.



