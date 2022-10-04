Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market to Witness an Impressive Growth of USD 154.02 Billion with CAGR of 10.70% by 2029, Share, Size, Opportunities, Growth Rate and Applications

TUCSON, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled “ Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market ” (covering the USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) highlights opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The excellence and transparency maintained in this Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine report makes it achieve the trust and reliance of the member companies and customers. Some of these strategies can be listed as new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions. Thus, the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine market report aids strengthen the organization and making better decisions for steering the business on the right track. While generating this Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine report, research and analysis have been performed with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the business and client necessities. The rise in market value is generally pointed toward the rising growth of the application industries and the subsequent rise in demand for applications.

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market was valued at USD 64.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 154.02 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Lathe Machines” accounts for the largest type segment in the respective market owing to the high demand for CNC lathe machines from the automotive sector to manufacturer customized parts. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Industry Scenario:-

Computer numerical control (CNC) machine Market is known to be one of the most suitable machine in the woodwork industry. The CNC machine is beneficial in the woodwork industry owing to its smooth working-ability and craftsmanship in manufacturing pieces. The automation machine assists in the end use industries to enhance the efficiency and reduce labour cost.

Statistical Overview Report 2022 gives an outstanding tool for market Survey, openings, and vital key and strategic basic leadership. This report perceives that in this quickly advancing and competitive scenario by up-coming data on the basis of research execution and settled on basic choices for development and benefit. It gives data on Latest trends and advancements and sheds light on various sectors, limitations and advancements, and on the evolving structure of the market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, advancements in the computer numerical control (CNC) machine and its components extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments will further expand the market.

Future Outlook and by Top key Players Analysis

AMADA MACHINERY CO., LTD.

Amera-Seiki Corporation

DMG MORI.

SCM Group

General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corporation

DATRON (Germany)

FANUC CORPORATION

Haas Automation, Inc

Hurco Companies, Inc.

Okuma Corporation

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Shenyang Machine Tools Co.,Ltd.

Ellison Technologies, Inc.

The Lincoln Electric Company

Fagor Automation

GSK CNC EQUIPMENT CO

HEIDENHAIN

MAG IAS GmbH

JTEKT Corporation

GF Machining Solutions Management SA

HYUNDAI WIA CORP.

Recent Developments:

Siemens showcased their latest software version, NCU-SW 6.14 in October’2020. Especially for the CNC Sinumerik One, three technology packages were launched, including One Dynamics 3-axis milling, are One Dynamics Operate, and One Dynamics 5-axis milling.

Hurco Companies introduced three new models of CNC turning centers in June’2020. These centers are equipped with live tooling in the turret. The purpose behind the development of TM Mi XP range was to ensure that the driven tool milling runs accurately and smoothly.

Restraints/Challenges:

On the other hand, high cost associated with the purchasing of these machines as well as the costs associated with their maintenance are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, shortage of semiconductors used in CNC machines and fluctuation in the prices of raw material are projected to challenge the computer numerical control (CNC) machine market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Benefits of Consider this Report:

This report is compiled using a vigorous and thorough research methodology.

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of computer numerical control (CNC) machine market is depicted by this report.

is depicted by this report. The report consists of a vast amount of data about the recent product and technological developments in the markets.

The extensive spectrum of analysis regarding the impact of these advancements on the future of market growth.

The insights in the report are easy to understand and include a graphical representation of the numbers in the form of histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.

Components such as market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for computer numerical control (CNC) machine market are explained in detail.

It also provides a complete assessment of the expected behavior about the future market and changing market scenario.

Making an informed business decision is a tough job; this report offers several strategic business methodologies to support you in making those decisions.

Key Segmentation: Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market:

The computer numerical control (CNC) machine Industry is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Type

Lathe Machines

Milling Machines

Laser Machines

Grinding Machines

Welding Machines

Winding Machines

Others

By Application

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobiles

Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

By End-Use

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Construction Equipment

Power and Energy

Industrial

Others

Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the computer numerical control (CNC) machine market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the computer numerical control (CNC) machine market because of the surge in manufacturing outsourcing services for industrial equipment within the region.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the rise in investment in automation to enhance the efficiency of their CNC machines in the region.

Key Industry Drivers:

Demand for Various Industrial Devices and Equipment

The increase in demand for numerous industrial devices and equipment, including medical devices, telecom communication devices, semiconductor production equipment and electric vehicles (EV) is one of the major factors driving the growth of computer numerical control (CNC) machine market.

Demand for EV Productions

The rise in demand for five-axis mill machines and ultra-precision machines that are crucial for addressing the needs for electric vehicles (EV) productions accelerate the market growth.

Popularity of Automated CNC Systems

The increase in the preference for Automated CNC systems integrated with industrial robots further influence the market. These systems feature simulation software to enhance production, address the lack of skilled labourers and maximize the production output.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the computer numerical control (CNC) machine market.

This computer numerical control (CNC) machine industry report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on computer numerical control (CNC) machine market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Table of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: introduction

Section 05: market landscape

Section 06: market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: market segmentation by product

Section 09: market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: appendix

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

