CryptoBucks Wallet Now Available for Download

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new CryptoBucks Wallet that will allow users to buy, sell and transfer their cryptocurrency of choice in a safe and secure environment is now available for download from the App Store and Google Play. The digital wallet expands the flexibility and ease of use for both experienced crypto traders and first-time users moving from crypto curious to crypto user in an intuitive app that allows users to buy, sell and trade crypto and connect their credit cards, debit cards, and bank account to convert U.S. dollars to crypto and back again in one simple app.

"With the release of our CryptoBucks Wallet, we are making crypto more accessible to all. The app is easy-to-use so that we remove any barriers for people entering the cryptocurrency space, and provides the safety and security people need to trust a new form of currency," said CryptoBucks CEO Eric Brown.

"We pride ourselves on building an inclusive crypto ecosystem with unrivaled flexibility and safety. The CryptoBucks Wallet provides full on-ramp and off-ramp capability, allowing users to transfer currency in and out of the crypto world through a trusted crypto provider."

The CryptoBucks Wallet features:

Safety: CryptoBucks has enabled Plaid integration for instant ACH transfers, which will provide immediate access to funds made from bank accounts. CryptoBucks holds cryptocurrency in secure custody wallets, uses the latest in facial recognition for safety, and two-factor authorization (2FA) to ensure transactions are safe and secure.

Flexibility: CryptoBucks Wallet will provide a turnkey solution for individuals interested in buying, selling and transferring major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Cardano, Avalanche, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and more using their digital wallet.

Intuitively designed interface: The CryptoBucks Wallet has a flexible and intuitive interface, with mirrored web-based and in-app functionality so users can interact with their digital wallet at their desk, or choose mobile trading wherever they are.

Functionality: The new app will provide full trading capability for users to buy, sell and transfer crypto. In addition, they will have access to reporting features and transaction history and can stay up-to-date on current prices with live-streaming price action charts.

Cost-effective: The CryptoBucks Wallet is cost-effective with low transaction fees, and flat rates for predictable costs with each transaction.

Currently, the CryptoBucks Wallet allows you to buy, sell and trade a variety of coins including Bitcoin, Cardano, USDC, Avalanche, Ethereum, Litecoin and Solana. Other coins will be integrated into the app in the future, to continually expand flexibility and cryptocurrency options.

About CryptoBucks

CryptoBucks is a global fintech company powering the financial revolution by building an accessible, efficient, and transparent network that bridges traditional financial products with blockchain and cryptocurrency. CryptoBucks empowers users with the tools to advance the emerging digital marketplace in an ecosystem where merchants, payment providers and users have the power of financial freedom in their hands.

