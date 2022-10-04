The Global Analytical Standards Market is expected to grow by $645.49 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Analytical Standards Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325361/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the analytical standards market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth life science industry, increased public interest in optimal food safety and quality, and rising awareness of the detection of harmful components.

The analytical standards market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The analytical standards market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences

• Environmental

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of custom standards as one of the prime reasons driving the analytical standards market growth during the next few years. Also, regulatory standards are increasingly getting harder and the rapid growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the analytical standards market covers the following areas:

• Analytical standards market sizing

• Analytical standards market forecast

• Analytical standards market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading analytical standards market vendors that include AccuStandard Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Cayman Chemical Co., Chiron AS, General Electric Co, GFS Chemicals Inc., Inorganic Ventures Inc., JSC Labochema LT, LGC Group, Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Reade International Corp., Restek Corp., Ricca Chemical Co., SPEX CertiPrep, The United States Pharmacopeial Convention, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Waters Corp. Also, the analytical standards market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

