The Global Clinical Trial Support Services Market is expected to grow by $8.37 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the clinical trial support services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, government initiatives on clinical research, and regulation of clinical trials in regional markets.

The clinical trial support services market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The clinical trial support services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Phase 2

• Phase 3

• Phase 1

• Phase 4



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing demand for CROs as one of the prime reasons driving the clinical trial support services market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in studies focusing on the pharmaceutical industry and rising demand for e-clinical trials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the clinical trial support services market covers the following areas:

• Clinical trial support services market sizing

• Clinical trial support services market forecast

• Clinical trial support services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading clinical trial support services market vendors that include AH UK Holdco 1 Ltd., Almac Group Ltd., Brighter Health Network LLC, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Clinipace Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Eurofins Scientific SE, ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, MARKEN Ltd., Parexel International Corp., Pfizer Inc., PharmNet.Bund, Quotient Sciences Ltd., Seveillar Clinical Supplies Services Pvt. Ltd., Syneos Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. Also, the clinical trial support services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

