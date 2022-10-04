The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is expected to grow by $32.97 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 36.68% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in BFSI Sector 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325353/?utm_source=GNW

97 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 36.68% during the forecast period. Our report on the artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhanced operational efficiency with AI, a push toward autonomous banking, and a rise in detection of fraud detection compliance.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Banking

• Investment and securities management

• Insurance



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on personalized experience and rise in popularity of open banking will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence (AI) market sizing

• Artificial intelligence (AI) market forecast

• Artificial intelligence (AI) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Baidu Inc, Glia Technologies Inc, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Salesforce Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc, ZestFinance Inc, and SAP SE. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) market in BFSI sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

