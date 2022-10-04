The Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market is expected to grow by $9.97 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.15% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325351/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the cell and gene therapy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increase in special drug designations, and increasing funding for cell and gene-based research.

The cell and gene therapy market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The cell and gene therapy market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Cell therapy

• Gene therapy



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing focus on the development of drugs for emerging applications as one of the prime reasons driving the cell and gene therapy market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances and rapid growth potential in developing economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cell and gene therapy market covers the following areas:

• Cell and gene therapy market sizing

• Cell and gene therapy market forecast

• Cell and gene therapy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cells and gene therapy market vendors that include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., CORESTEM Inc., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Ferring BV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Helixmith Co. Ltd., Human Stem Cells Institute, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Kolon TissueGene Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., and Vericel Corp. Also, the cell and gene therapy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



