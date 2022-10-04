The Global Bipolar Forceps Market is expected to grow by $ 250.2 million during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bipolar Forceps Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325347/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the bipolar forceps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the volume of surgeries coupled with chronic diseases and the older population, a shift from open surgical procedures to minimally invasive procedures, and high growth potential in developing countries.

The bipolar forceps market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The bipolar forceps market is segmented as below:

By Type

• disposable bipolar forceps

• reusable bipolar forceps



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the bipolar forceps market growth during the next few years. Also, the paradigm shift toward disposable bipolar forceps and the growing popularity of electrosurgical devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bipolar forceps market covers the following areas:

• Bipolar forceps market sizing

• Bipolar forceps market forecast

• Bipolar forceps market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bipolar forceps market vendors that include ASICO LLC, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., BOWA Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Conmed Corp., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Faulhaber Pinzetten OHG, Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, Gunter Bissinger Medizintechnik GmbH, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, OPHMED CO. LTD, Opmic Perkasa Mandiri. PT, P.W. Coole and Son Ltd, Stingray Surgical Products LLC, Stryker Corp., Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH, Symmetry Surgical Inc., and Teleflex Inc. Also, the bipolar forceps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



