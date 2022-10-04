LYNX Innovation Inc. Has Appointed Stephen Dopp as Chief Executive Officer

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNX Innovation Inc. is excited to announce today that Stephen Dopp, current LYNX Innovation president and board member, has been selected as the new chief executive officer, effective as of Oct. 1, 2022. Dopp succeeds co-founder Kurt McNall, who will maintain a position on the board.

"It is a privilege to be a part of such an insightful and collaborative culture," said Dopp. "I am honored to take on the role of CEO and will continue to do my best to serve our clients with integrity and enable our global team to fulfill their passion to make a difference."

Prior to serving as president of LYNX Innovation for the last three years, Dopp's previous company positions included VP/GM Permanent Displays at WestRock and President/Managing Director at AGI In-Store.

"LYNX Innovation was founded on creating a better way to integrate technology into the retail experience," said McNall. "Stephen's background provides a unique perspective and leverageable insights into the strategic planning, growth, and diversification of the business. His experience and knowledge, in combination with LYNX's history, will provide a platform for continued business growth."

The LYNX Innovation Board of Directors stated, "We have the utmost confidence in Stephen and his senior leadership team's ability to take LYNX into the next phase of our evolution."

About LYNX Innovation Inc.

Founded in 2002, LYNX Innovation is a full-service provider of custom-designed experiential retail displays that deliver innovative and engaging experiences for clients and their shoppers.

The global team is a collection of world-class thought leaders in shopper engagement, product development and supply chain management. LYNX Innovation is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, and operates worldwide with production facilities in San Diego, California and Jiaxing, China

