BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) Poshmark, Inc. (Nasdaq – POSH), First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (Nasdaq – FCRD), AeroClean Technologies (Nasdaq – AERC), Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE - TALO)

Poshmark, Inc. (Nasdaq – POSH)

Under the terms of the agreement, Poshmark will be acquired by Naver Corp. (“Naver”). Naver will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Poshmark for $17.90 in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Poshmark Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Naver is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $27.34 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/poshmark-inc-nasdaq-posh/.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (Nasdaq – FCRD)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Eagle BDC will be acquired by Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC”) (Nasdaq - CCAP). On a market value basis, based on the closing stock price of Crescent BDC common stock on October 3, 2022 ($14.89 per share), the transaction represents total consideration for First Eagle BDC stockholders of approximately $145.6 million or $4.86 per share. The investigation concerns whether the First Eagle BDC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Crescent BDC is paying too little for the Company. .

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/first-eagle-alternative-capital-bdc-inc-nasdaq-fcrd/.

AeroClean Technologies (Nasdaq – AERC)

Under the terms of the agreement, AeroClean will merge with Molekule, Inc. (“Molekule”). AeroClean stockholders will own 50.5%, and Molekule stockholders will own 49.5%, of the outstanding common equity of the combined company on a pro forma basis upon consummation of the merger. AeroClean will change its name and ticker symbol to Molekule, Inc. (Nasdaq - MKUL) upon consummation of the merger. The investigation concerns whether the AeroClean Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/aeroclean-technologies-nasdaq-aerc/.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE - TALO)

Under the terms of the agreement, consideration for the transaction consists of 43.8 million Talos shares and $212.5 million in cash, plus the assumption of EnVen's net debt upon closing, currently estimated at approximately $50.0 million at year-end 2022. Following the transaction, Talos shareholders will own approximately 66% of the pro forma company and EnVen's equity holders will own the remaining 34%. The investigation concerns whether the Talos Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/talos-energy-inc-nyse-talo/.

