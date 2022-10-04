Velan Inc.: Announcement

English French

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Friday, October 14, 2022, it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2022.



The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-908-1236 and quoting the reservation number 22020915. Live content to support the discussion will be presented to participants at the following link for the duration of the call https://cc.callinfo.com/r/1f133bi14afpj&eom. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 22020915 then follow the system prompts. Any material presented during the call will be subsequently made available on the company’s website in the investor relations section.

For further information please contact:

Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President

Tel: (438) 817-7593

or

Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (438) 817-4430