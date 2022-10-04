BrillDog Acquires Nexterus Software

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrillDog, the only supply chain technology system (SCMS) built for small-to-medium-sized (SME) businesses, announces the acquisition of intellectual property from Nexterus, a full-service supply chain technology and management company offering customized solutions. BrillDog will use the Nexterus IP to introduce a supply chain management system (SCMS) for SMEs, helping them address supply chain bottlenecks, reduce freight costs, and minimize operational costs, positioning the business for more growth and more robust profits.



“Small companies are often left to fend for themselves when it comes to supply chain software,” said Sam Polakoff, CEO and Founder of BrillDog. “Big companies can afford expensive ERP and transportation management systems (TMS), but smaller companies can't. Small businesses often must use spreadsheets and multiple, separate tools to get things done. BrillDog brings real-time, cloud-based supply chain analysis, management, and actionable insights to small and medium-sized businesses, helping them improve efficiencies and bottom-line profits.”

BrillDog will utilize Nexterus’ Fusion Center, a global proprietary TMS that incorporates rate quotes, reporting, electronic dispatch, bill of lading creation, shipping label creation, status tracking, claims management, freight bill audit and pay, and automated billing. BrillDog is built on the .Net Core Architecture, allowing the company to create applications with no overhead or unnecessary code. .Net is truly cross-platform, making it the choice of development platforms of the future. This technology enables clients to harness the power of their supply chain data by eliminating manual processes, bringing value to business operations.

“BrillDog is the supply chain management system built specifically for small-to-medium-sized businesses. It is created by people who understand the supply chain needs of SMEs,” adds Polakoff.

About BrillDog

At BrillDog, we believe transparency and simplicity are essential for every business. That’s why we created the first and only scalable platform specifically for those neglected drivers of the economy - the small business. BrillDog is an advanced, integrated solution for small to medium-sized businesses that manages procurement, inventory, transportation, and supply chain processes. Clients benefit from the real-time, cloud-based supply chain analysis, management, and actionable insights that drive value and create efficiencies. The BrillDog technology is built on 75+ years of logistics expertise and understanding of the supply chain needs of SMEs. For more information, visit BrillDog.com.

